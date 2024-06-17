Out this week: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Still Wakes the Deep, Times & Galaxy, Horror Tales: The Beggar, more

No doubt many gamers spent the weekend revisiting Elden Ring in preparation for this week’s full price (£49.99) Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Rather than being accessible to all, players must have defeated both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood before accessing the new region. The achievement/trophy tracking sites reported that a very high amount of players are yet to defeat both – an astonishing 80% on Xbox and a substantial 50% on PS5.
Shadow of the Erdtree takes place in Land of Shadow, with new dungeons, more enemies, and new weapons and equipment to collect. It isn’t the only game getting new DLC this week. In fact, a surprising number of titles have imminent updates, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Age of Wonders 4, Boltgun, Crime Boss, and Goat Simulator 3. Can you guess which is gaining the Multiverse of Nonsense?
This week also sees the release of Still Wakes the Deep from Dear Esther/Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture creators The Chinese Room. This six hour horror adventure takes place on a Scottish oil rig, circa 1970, and involves fighting for survival throughout a relentless storm. EDGE awarded it 8/10 in the latest issue. Another horror game due is Horror Tales: The Beggar, a sci-fi tale set in the aftermath of a catastrophic event. It’s the sequel to the reasonably well-received Horror Tales: The Wine.
Annapurna Interactive are also back with Flock, a colourful co-op affair entailing sky shepherds herding peculiar flying creatures. [Apologies, Flock is out 16th July]. Then there’s Times & Galaxy, an inclusive adventure involving an intern news reporting robot. Forced to cover mundane topics, such as a cat show and a new toy launch, it’s their job to put a unique spin on stories without harming the paper’s reputation.
Also hitting the digital services are the chess-based roguelike The Ouroboros King, isometric puzzler Pedra Crystal Caves, cartoony dungeon crawler #BLUD, and the sliding block puzzle package Glyphs of Gitzan. Football 2024 Journey hits PSN too, but you may want to damper expectations – it appears to be a memory matching card game. Hopefully England’s performance in the Euros won’t be just as disappointing.
- Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival
Next week: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, GRAVEN, NeoSprint, Exo One, Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports, Bloodhound, Last Night of Winter, How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered, Frogun Encore, Go Go Jump, Party Poppers, and Until Then.