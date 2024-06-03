Out this week: Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Downward: Enhanced Edition, Rider’s Spirits, more

IllFonic’s latest asymmetrical multiplayer slasher takes the stupendously ridiculous cult movie Killer Klowns From Outer Space and works it into a familiar formula. Reviews went live last week in conjunction with the early access version and were generally positive, although it was possible to sense some genre fatigue too. The Xbox version boasts a 74% Metacritic, while the PS5 iteration sits at 60% currently.

“In its current state, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is a good asymmetrical multiplayer game. The gameplay mechanics that help balance the competitive roles reinforce the lessons IllFonic has learned over the years, while its comical nods to the film and impressive graphics showcase the respect given to the source material,” said Game Informer.

Other releases for this week include Destiny 2: The Final Shape – which allows for subclass tinkering, and features an intrepid journey into the heart of the Traveler – Tour de France 2024 with its six player online races, presidential sim Democracy 4: Console Edition, the polished looking post-apocalyptic parkour adventure Downward: Enhanced Edition, and a PS4 release of Ubisoft’s music mentoring Rocksmith +.

Then there’s the blue-hued mini-game compendium The Smurfs – Village Party, a surprise re-release of the Super Famicom’s Rider’s Spirits, a belated Xbox version of the top-down shooter The Hong Kong Massacre, and the first-person climbing sim GRAPPIN. The Xbox and Switch also gain Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge – a chilled experience based on turning wetlands into a thriving frog paradise. Then on Game Pass we can expect Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends – a cosy restaurant management sim starring a sushi rolling robot.

Retail releases for this week, meanwhile, include the retro-style shooter Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin – which we awarded a lukewarm 6/10 due to its enemy AI quirks and unfair difficulty – and last year’s Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, which brings together seven 8-bit and 16-bit dino-filled action platformers originally released by SEGA and Ocean. We gave this collection 7/10, with Rampage Edition being its saving grace.

Next week: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, Magical Drop VI, Monster Hunter Stories 1&2 (PS4), Shinobi: The Warlord, V Rising, Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic, and Astrune Academy.