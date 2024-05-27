Out this week: F1 24, HYPERCHARGE Unboxed, Phantom Fury, Horizon Chase 2, Capes, Astor: Blade of the Monolith, more

The Xbox gains a couple of belated bangers this week, with human shepherding puzzler HUMANITY hitting Game Pass, and the sentient action-figure shooter HYPERCHARGE Unboxed launching on 31st May. Microsoft’s box also gains Lesson Learned, a tower-defence game set in a peculiar daydream world. Makes a change from tanks and aliens.

The sun soaked arcade-style racer Horizon Chase 2 is another conversion running behind, finally hitting both PlayStation and Xbox formats on 30th May. Then, only slightly tardy, there’s 3D Realm’s retro-style first-person shooter Phantom Fury, intended to be evocative of the early noughties. Think Half-Life 2 meets Halo 2.

Arguably the biggest release of the week is EA Sports F1 24, which gives the campaign mode its first major overhaul since 2016, and also includes a new handling system.

Two very similar sounding psychological horror games are also due. PROJECT 13 is set in a looping hallway in a psych ward, billed as a ‘walking simulator’ by the developers themselves. Terminal 81 meanwhile is a low poly affair set in 2008, involving kidnappings in a Latin American neighborhood. A demo is available on Xbox if you want to try before you buy.

We can also expect the return of MultiVersus – which despite the demographic is adding Jason Voorhess – turn-based superhero strategy game Capes, tinyBuild’s fast-paced action RPG Astor: Blade of the Monolith, Inti Creates’ cat-starring 2D action adventure Umbraclaw, and a PSVR2 release of The Exorcist: Legion VR – which appears to be a collection of previously released episodes. Who doesn’t love a good virtual exorcism?

New release trailers

EA Sports F1 24

Horizon Chase 2

MultiVersus

Phantom Fury

Capes

HYPERCHARGE Unboxed

HUMANITY

Astor: Blade of the Monolith

Umbraclaw

Lesson Learned

PROJECT 13

Terminal 81

New multiformat releases

EA Sports F1 24

MultiVersus

Horizon Chase 2

Phantom Fury

Capes

PROJECT 13

Terminal 81

Astor: Blade of the Monolith

Umbraclaw

SKELER BOY

O-VOID: Console Edition

New on PSN

The Exorcist: Legion VR

Sushi Ben

TEVI

Ginger – The Tooth Fairy

Marble Maze

New on Xbox Store

Humanity

HYPERCHARGE Unboxed

Lesson Learned

New Lands

Pool Party

To The Sky

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Construction Simulator 4

Potion Permit: Complete Edition

Next week: Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, Downward: Enhanced Edition, Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo, The Smurfs – Village Party, Democracy 4: Console Edition, Tour de France 2024, GRAPPIN, Dash and Roll, Cazzarion: Rocket Raid, Shinobi: The Warlord, and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (PS4.)