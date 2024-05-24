Scrolling brawler Mayhem Brawler II bulks up on randomised RPG elements

The Istanbul-based Hero Concept has revealed Mayhem Brawler II: Best of Both Worlds – a sequel to their mostly well-received 2019 scrolling brawler, set for release on consoles and PCs in 2025.

Mayhem Brawler II won’t simply offer more of the same, or even be a retreat with additional characters – it’ll feature randomised Rouge-like elements connected to the storyline that sees two parallel events take place 20 years apart.

You’ll be jumping back and forth through time, experiencing different routes each time while stopping the plans of adversaries Agent Stellar and She Wolf. Narrative based choices will also feature.

Eight hand-drawn heroes can be picked, up against 40 different enemy types. You can take to the streets in four-player co-op both locally and online.

Hero Concept hopes the randomised elements will make for a long lasting experience with plenty of replay value. Take a look at the trailer below.