TAITO Milestones 3 announced for Switch, launching this winter

When a publisher plans for multiple instalments of a retro compilation, it’s pretty obvious that well-known games are going to be kept back for later collections. That’s definitely the case with the Taito Milestones series, which is set to receive its third entry this winter – and it’s looking like the best yet.

TAITO Milestones 3 is being created in conjunction with HAMSTER Corporation, who are also responsible for the Arcade Archives series. As before, it’s only planned for Switch.

So far, only a handful of games have been revealed. There’s some top-tier stuff here, though, including Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2, Rastan Saga, Cadash, Champion Wrestler, Thunder Fox, and Runark – also known as Growl.

More games are expected to be announced this summer.