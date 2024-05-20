Out this week: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Paper Mario, System Shock, Wizardry, XDefiant, Galacticare, more

Microsoft appears to be in a transitional period, provoked by less than stellar sales of the Xbox Series and the Game Pass subscriber count consequently reaching a cap. Our visions were once of regular first-party games from the dozen-or-so studios under the Xbox banner, and it beggars belief that regular output hasn’t occurred – major releases are sporadic at best.

Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the biggest Xbox exclusive in quite some time, and visually it may set a new standard – it appears astonishingly close to photorealism. MS has been pushing it on social media but has fallen short of giving it a huge rollout. Hopefully, things will kick up a notch in the days to come. Look out for it on Game Pass (or £49.99 to download) on 21st May.

Nintendo is also seemingly transitioning currently, gearing up for the release of the Switch 2. As such, most of 2024’s Switch titles have been re-releases or smaller outsourced projects. Following suit is Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, a remake of the GameCube classic. This is, at least, an often-requested remake – meaning it should perform better commercially than Another Code Recollection and Endless Ocean Luminous.

Another remake launching this week is Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, which sees the early (1980!) RPG gain a new lick of paint – the original code is still running underneath and the original UI can be interlaced over the top of the new visuals. At £33 it’s more expensive than we anticipated, but it seems to be going down well with those who bought the PC version.

System Shock also falls into this camp, launching on consoles this week. The history of this PC shooter revival is interesting – Nightdive was originally founded solely to re-release this 1994 cult classic, which ended up being a project far more involving and complex than they envisioned. Again, the PC version left fans smitten – it seems like a very safe purchase.

Other releases for this week include Nacon’s tactical battler Crown Wars: The Black Prince, the positively received top down puzzler Paper Trail, Ubisoft’s free-to-player shooter XDefiant, space hospital management sim Galacticare, PSVR2 point ‘n clicker Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye, and a belated Xbox release of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters.

Then there’s the banana-filled bullet hell shooter Doug’s Nightmare, player party racing brawler Rocket Rumble, 2D split screen puzzle platformer Hand In Hand, and a tardy release of the 2019 survival horror The Glass Staircase – which features PS2-style visuals.

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Next week: Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, Humanity, HYPERCHARGE Unboxed, F1 24 Champions Edition, MultiVersus, The Exorcist: Legion VR, Terminal 81, Capes, Umbraclaw, Astor: Blade of the Monolith, Project 13, Ginger – The Tooth Fairy, and TEVI.