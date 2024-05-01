Sentient action figure shooter Hypercharge: Unboxed hits Xbox on May 31st

Indie developer Digital Cybercherries is about to brighten up the slightly dreary looking month of May with Hypercharge: Unboxed – confirmed for release on Xbox One/Xbox Series on May 31st.

It takes the concept of the ‘90s movie Small Soldiers – which did, in fact, gain an often forgotten tie-in – and runs with the idea, pitting feuding action figures in household environments. The good guys are up against Major Evil, who seeks to destroy a device known as the Hypercore – which is where childhood memories of favourite toys reside.

Action can be viewed from third or first person, and it mostly focuses on wave-based battles.

It sounds quite meaty in terms of modes. There’s a story campaign that can be played solo or with up to four others co-operatively, in addition to split screen play, cross play with the PC version and optional AI bots.

Various PvP modes for up to eight players will also feature, including horde, free-for-all all, and ‘Defend the Hypercore’. The difficulty will scale depending on the number of players.

“It’s a love letter to our childhood, where we enjoyed smashing action figures together and creating epic battles in our head – only now we can realize that vision in a fully interactive 3D world. Whether you’re playing solo or want to connect with friends, Hypercharge: Unboxed provides the perfect jolt of 90s energy!” said Joe Henson, Creative Gameplay and Marketing Director at Digital Cybercherries.

Hypercharge: Unboxed first released on PC and Switch, gaining positive ‘very positive’ reviews from users.