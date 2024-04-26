Seven years on from release, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe claims the UK chart top spot once again

Typically, the UK retail charts drop on a Monday or Tuesday, but here we are on a Friday – these are truly mysterious times we live in.

Even more so upon observing the top ten. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best selling physical release in the UK last week, celebrating its 365th week in the chart. In fact, it recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, launching just after the Switch itself in April 2017.

Hogwarts Legacy held onto #2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder climbed to #3, Princess Peach: Showtime rose to #4, and then at #5 it’s Minecraft – the highest chart position it has seen in some time.

Helldivers 2 was another climber at #6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III re-entered the top ten at #7, Nintendo Switch Sports swung by at #8, GTA V took #9, and then at #10 it’s Sonic Superstars – dashing from #36 thanks to a price cut.

We may see some new faces next week, with SAND LAND, TMNT: Wrath of the Mutants, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Sweep the Boar, and Lunar Lander Beyond imminent at retail.

It’s incredibly likely that Stellar Blade will take the top spot, too. Check back in a few day’s time.