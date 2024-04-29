Out this week: MotoGP 24, Endless Ocean Luminous, Sea of Thieves, Sclash, Evercade Piko 4/Sunsoft 2, Candle Knight, more

Accessibility appears to be at the core of Milestone’s MotoGP 24 – which is Switch bound unlike last week’s TopSpin 2K25 – with one of the major new additions being an adaptable difficulty curve. It’ll also feature split-screen play, a full 2024 campaign, and the ability to edit stickers that can plastered over both the bike and its rider.

On the subject of Switch, there’s a new first party release. Endless Ocean Luminous is an underwater adventure with over 500 forms of sea life to catalogue, and online support for 30 players simultaneously. We’ve always been a fan of the Endless Ocean series – ever since Everblue on PS2 – but we do wonder if online functionality will spoil the sense of solitude.

Another wet ‘n wild adventure launching this week is the PS5 version of Rare’s Sea of Thieves, the comical plundering escapade that’s fixated on online play. That’s joined by the hand drawn 2D samurai battler Sclash, the 2.5D puzzle platformer Candle Knight, a belated release of FRONT MISSION 2: Remake, a re-release of the PC Engine’s Cyber Citizen Shockman 3, eastasiasoft’s roguelike space shooter Space Mercenary Defense Force, and Full Metal Sargent – which puts you in control of drill instructor out to turn recruits into war machines.

Evercade owners also have two new carts to mull over. Although to be fair, it’s likely collectors will nab both. Piko Collection 4 includes Glover, Street Racer, Target Renegade, Risky Woods, Skuljagger and more, while Sunsoft Collection 2 has Ufouria: The Saga, Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel, Aero the Acro-Bat 2, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, Daze Before Christmas Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors, and the previously Japan exclusive Pri Pri Primitive Princess!

Looking ahead to the rest of May, we can expect Animal Well, Little Kitty Big City, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, and the Dreamcast revival Rainbow Cotton next week. The landscape then seems a little barren, only for the month to conclude with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, System Shock, Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, F1 24, Wizardry, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. An exceedingly mixed bag, at least in terms of variety.

Next week: PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, ANIMAL WELL, Little Kitty, Big City, Gift, Prison Architect 2, Rainbow Cotton, The Prisoner of the Night, Imagine Earth, Brocula, and MIDNIGHT Remastered.