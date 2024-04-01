South Park: Snow Day enters the UK retail chart at #3

Despite a handful of mediocre review scores – including a 5/10 from ourselves – THQ Nordic’s South Park: Snow Day managed to debut at #3 in the UK retail chart.

The Switch version entered at #9 in the Switch top twenty – putting it above Mario Vs. Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That’s to say, it outsold both of those last week. The PS5 and Xbox Series versions both arrived at #2 in their respective top tens, suggesting it has had a reasonably strong launch – at least in terms of sales.

EA Sports FC 24 was the UK’s no 1 for another week, with a discount to around the £20 mark to thank. Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #2, while Princess Peach: Showtime fell to #4. Then at #5 it’s Dragon’s Dogma II, down from #2.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe charged from #9 to #6, Helldivers II hung onto #7, the recently discounted Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown rose to #8, It Takes Two re-entered at #9, and then at #10 it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

After arriving at #5 last week, the Sony published Rise of the Ronin fell to #14 during its second week on sale. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, meanwhile, took a tumble to #23.