Out this week: Saviorless, Freedom Planet 2, Withering Rooms, Turbo Golf Racing, Deceit 2, Tengoku Struggle, more

After a hectic start to 2024, it seems that April will offer a slight break, with most of the month’s big-name releases (Sandland, ZAU, Top Spin 2K25, Stellar Blade) still a few weeks away.

This week we can expect Saviorless, a dark fantasy 2D platformer with hand drawn animation, and one of the first indie titles to originate from Cuba. That’s joined by the speedy platforming sequel Freedom Planet 2, the side-scrolling roguelike horror Withering Rooms, social deduction party game Deceit 2, eastasiasoft’s vertical shooter Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris, and a belated PS5 release of the eight player Turbo Golf Racing.

Sometimes You are back with two new titles. Knowledge Keeper is a top down puzzler based around coloured gems and portals, while Life of Slime – which is skipping Xbox, oddly – is an easy going experience set where you must try and find your place in this squishy world. The Xbox does however gain management sims Ninja Village and Cafeteria Nipponica from Kairosoft, plus arena shooter roguelike Sky Survivors.

Then there’s Alchemist: The Potion Monger, a colourful first-person affair with resource gathering, exploration, and potion brewing. First impressions are that it might appeal more towards younger gamers. The Switch also gains Aksys’ Otomate Tengoku Struggle, due both at retail and on the eShop. It appears the Switch isn’t due many retail releases throughout April, with only around six showing on pre-order lists.

New release trailers

Freedom Planet 2

Saviorless

Turbo Golf Racing

Deceit 2

Withering Rooms

Alchemist: The Potion Monger

Knowledge Keeper

Tengoku Struggle -Strayside-

New multiformat releases

Freedom Planet 2

Saviorless

Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy

Withering Rooms

Alchemist: The Potion Monger

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris

Knowledge Keeper

Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded

Deceit 2

New on PSN

Turbo Golf Racing

Life of Slime

Frontier Pilot Simulator

New on Xbox Store

Vigour

Sky Survivors

Ninja Village

Cafeteria Nipponica

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Tengoku Struggle -Strayside-

Next week: Let’s! Revolution, Broken Roads, Moonglow Bay, Loretta, Ato, Goons: Legends & Mayhem, and Mixture.