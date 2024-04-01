Out this week: Saviorless, Freedom Planet 2, Withering Rooms, Turbo Golf Racing, Deceit 2, Tengoku Struggle, more

After a hectic start to 2024, it seems that April will offer a slight break, with most of the month’s big-name releases (Sandland, ZAU, Top Spin 2K25, Stellar Blade) still a few weeks away.
This week we can expect Saviorless, a dark fantasy 2D platformer with hand drawn animation, and one of the first indie titles to originate from Cuba. That’s joined by the speedy platforming sequel Freedom Planet 2, the side-scrolling roguelike horror Withering Rooms, social deduction party game Deceit 2, eastasiasoft’s vertical shooter Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris, and a belated PS5 release of the eight player Turbo Golf Racing.
Sometimes You are back with two new titles. Knowledge Keeper is a top down puzzler based around coloured gems and portals, while Life of Slime – which is skipping Xbox, oddly – is an easy going experience set where you must try and find your place in this squishy world. The Xbox does however gain management sims Ninja Village and Cafeteria Nipponica from Kairosoft, plus arena shooter roguelike Sky Survivors.
Then there’s Alchemist: The Potion Monger, a colourful first-person affair with resource gathering, exploration, and potion brewing. First impressions are that it might appeal more towards younger gamers. The Switch also gains Aksys’ Otomate Tengoku Struggle, due both at retail and on the eShop. It appears the Switch isn’t due many retail releases throughout April, with only around six showing on pre-order lists.
New release trailers
Freedom Planet 2
Saviorless
Turbo Golf Racing
Deceit 2
Withering Rooms
Alchemist: The Potion Monger
Knowledge Keeper
Tengoku Struggle -Strayside-
New multiformat releases
- Freedom Planet 2
- Saviorless
- Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy
- Withering Rooms
- Alchemist: The Potion Monger
- Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris
- Knowledge Keeper
- Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded
- Deceit 2
New on PSN
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Life of Slime
- Frontier Pilot Simulator
New on Xbox Store
- Vigour
- Sky Survivors
- Ninja Village
- Cafeteria Nipponica
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Tengoku Struggle -Strayside-
Next week: Let’s! Revolution, Broken Roads, Moonglow Bay, Loretta, Ato, Goons: Legends & Mayhem, and Mixture.