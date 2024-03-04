Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the UK’s new no.1

Square-Enix’s anticipated PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy VII Rebirth took the lion’s share of sales in this week’s UK retail chart, topping the all formats top 40.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – the PSone HD re-release from 2020 – also managed to enter the PS4 chart at #8. Curiously, it’s listed as a new entry and not a re-release, suggesting it hasn’t entered the charts until now.

A few other surprise re-entries can be found in the top 40, including 2017’s Call of Duty: World War II at #40. Our guess is that one of the online retailers is clearing out old stock.

The UK’s top ten merely sees a shuffle. EA Sports FC 24 fell from no.1 to #2, Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #3, Helldivers II remained at #4, and then at #5 it’s Mario Vs. Donkey Kong.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed one position to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell to #7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III moved down to #8, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hung onto #9, and then at #10 it’s GTA V.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League managed to hold onto #24 last week, while Skull and Bones plummeted from #16 to #26. Tekken 8, meanwhile, dropped a single position – now at #23.