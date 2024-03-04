Out this week: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, WWE 2K24, Classified: France ’44, Unicorn Overlord, New Star GP, more

We’ve had a busy start to 2024 for major new releases, with the likes of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Helldivers II, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, and Tekken 8 currently being played extensively – if our social media channels are to go by. Publishers keep on trucking this week, with another batch of promising new releases.

That trucking reference is in relation to Sabre’s Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, an off-road adventure based around scientific expeditions. And trucks. Push Square noted that it’s easier to get into than MudRunner and SnowRunner, thanks to being more user friendly. They awarded it an 8/10. Pure Xbox also opted for an 8/10 while describing it as “Death Stranding in a truck.”

Team17’s strategic battler Classified: France ’44 has had the early review treatment too. God is a Geek gave the turn-based affair a 9.0, while TSA dug out a 7/10. They praised the lack of stealth sections and historical accuracy but found the pathfinding poor and the stereotypical characters “dreary and unimaginative.”

If there’s one game that can drag players away from FFVII Rebirth, then it’s Unicorn Overlord – Vanillaware’s tactical RPG from the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, published by Atlus. It’s due on all formats, both digitally and at retail.

WWE 2K24 is out this week too, celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania with a Showcase of the Immortals mode. Casket, Gauntlet, and Ambulance, and Backstage Brawl match types also feature. Sadly, though, it’s skipping the Switch this year.

Then there’s the belated console release of The Outlast Trials, Nacon’s Barcellona set Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, first-person psycho-thriller Reveil, destruction sim ABRISS – build to destroy, the PSVR2 platformer Stilt, digital board game Hex Gambit: Respawned, and a PSN release of interactive drama As Dusk Falls – formally published by Microsoft.

Retro racing fans also have two to consider, with New Star GP offering a deep F1 experience while resembling a beefier version of Virtua Racing, and Top Racer Collection bringing together the 16-bit Top Gear games with new content and modes. You can probably guess why they’re no longer allowed to use the series’ original name.

New release trailers

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

WWE 2K24

Unicorn Overlord

Classified: France ’44

The Outlast Trials

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Reveil

ABRISS – build to destroy

As Dusk Falls

Stilt

New Star GP

Top Racer Collection

Hex Gambit: Respawned

10 Seconds to Win!

Cat and Ghostly Road

New multiformat releases

WWE 2K24

Unicorn Overlord

Classified: France ’44

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

The Outlast Trials

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Top Racer Collection

Manic Mechanics

New Star GP

10 Seconds to Win!

Cat and Ghostly Road

Hex Gambit: Respawned

REVEIL

ABRISS – build to destroy

Xatrom Command

New on PSN

As Dusk Falls

In Celebration of Violence

Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon’s Fury

DateJournal

Ancient Weapon Holly

System Critical 2

Stilt

Arcade Archives WAR OF AERO

Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds

Mediterranea Inferno

New on Xbox Store

Eldgear

Dungeons of Shalnor

Greed: The Mad Scientist

Sokobalien

Horror Gallery

Stolen Realm

Perfect Ninja Painter 2

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Unicorn Overlord

Paw Patrol Grand Prix Complete Edition

Emergency Call – The Attack Squad

Next week: Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, Contra: Operation Galuga, Cartel Tycoon, Outcast: A New Beginning, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition (Switch), For The Warp, Bing In Wonderland, MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition, PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance, Little Cities: Bigger!, Hotel Renovator, Violet Wisteria, Cybertrash STATYX, Rebel Transmute, Dungeon Drafters, Corbid! A Colorful Adventure, and WHAT THE GOLF?