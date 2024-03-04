Out this week: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, WWE 2K24, Classified: France ’44, Unicorn Overlord, New Star GP, more

We’ve had a busy start to 2024 for major new releases, with the likes of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Helldivers II, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, and Tekken 8 currently being played extensively – if our social media channels are to go by. Publishers keep on trucking this week, with another batch of promising new releases.
That trucking reference is in relation to Sabre’s Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, an off-road adventure based around scientific expeditions. And trucks. Push Square noted that it’s easier to get into than MudRunner and SnowRunner, thanks to being more user friendly. They awarded it an 8/10. Pure Xbox also opted for an 8/10 while describing it as “Death Stranding in a truck.”
Team17’s strategic battler Classified: France ’44 has had the early review treatment too. God is a Geek gave the turn-based affair a 9.0, while TSA dug out a 7/10. They praised the lack of stealth sections and historical accuracy but found the pathfinding poor and the stereotypical characters “dreary and unimaginative.”
If there’s one game that can drag players away from FFVII Rebirth, then it’s Unicorn Overlord – Vanillaware’s tactical RPG from the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, published by Atlus. It’s due on all formats, both digitally and at retail.
WWE 2K24 is out this week too, celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania with a Showcase of the Immortals mode. Casket, Gauntlet, and Ambulance, and Backstage Brawl match types also feature. Sadly, though, it’s skipping the Switch this year.
Then there’s the belated console release of The Outlast Trials, Nacon’s Barcellona set Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, first-person psycho-thriller Reveil, destruction sim ABRISS – build to destroy, the PSVR2 platformer Stilt, digital board game Hex Gambit: Respawned, and a PSN release of interactive drama As Dusk Falls – formally published by Microsoft.
Retro racing fans also have two to consider, with New Star GP offering a deep F1 experience while resembling a beefier version of Virtua Racing, and Top Racer Collection bringing together the 16-bit Top Gear games with new content and modes. You can probably guess why they’re no longer allowed to use the series’ original name.
New release trailers
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
WWE 2K24
Unicorn Overlord
Classified: France ’44
The Outlast Trials
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
Reveil
ABRISS – build to destroy
As Dusk Falls
Stilt
New Star GP
Top Racer Collection
Hex Gambit: Respawned
10 Seconds to Win!
Cat and Ghostly Road
New multiformat releases
- WWE 2K24
- Unicorn Overlord
- Classified: France ’44
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
- The Outlast Trials
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
- Top Racer Collection
- Manic Mechanics
- New Star GP
- 10 Seconds to Win!
- Cat and Ghostly Road
- Hex Gambit: Respawned
- REVEIL
- ABRISS – build to destroy
- Xatrom Command
New on PSN
- As Dusk Falls
- In Celebration of Violence
- Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon’s Fury
- DateJournal
- Ancient Weapon Holly
- System Critical 2
- Stilt
- Arcade Archives WAR OF AERO
- Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds
- Mediterranea Inferno
New on Xbox Store
- Eldgear
- Dungeons of Shalnor
- Greed: The Mad Scientist
- Sokobalien
- Horror Gallery
- Stolen Realm
- Perfect Ninja Painter 2
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Unicorn Overlord
- Paw Patrol Grand Prix Complete Edition
- Emergency Call – The Attack Squad
Next week: Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, Contra: Operation Galuga, Cartel Tycoon, Outcast: A New Beginning, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition (Switch), For The Warp, Bing In Wonderland, MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition, PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance, Little Cities: Bigger!, Hotel Renovator, Violet Wisteria, Cybertrash STATYX, Rebel Transmute, Dungeon Drafters, Corbid! A Colorful Adventure, and WHAT THE GOLF?