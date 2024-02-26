Helldivers II charges up the chart while Skull and Bones plummets

Well, well, well. During its second week on sale, Sony’s surprise hit Helldivers II has managed to climb the UK’s retail chart – something we don’t often see, with a game’s bulk of sales usually occurring at launch.

The co-op shooter made its debut at #7 last Monday, and now sits at #4. Word of mouth is most likely the reason, although it does appear certain online retailers temporarily cut the price to £29.99 last week. The PS5 itself had a price drop recently too, and it could also be the case that Helldivers II is being bought alongside a shiny new system.

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones isn’t as fortunate, falling from #4 to #16 during its second week on sale. A price cut may be on the horizon. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t faring too well either, dropping from #13 to #23.

There isn’t much going on elsewhere. EA Sports FC 24 reclaims the all formats top spot, while Hogwarts Legacy holds onto #2. Last week’s chart topper – Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – falls to #3 while remaining no.1 in the Switch chart. Super Mario Bros. Wonder clings onto #5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III climbs to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe falls to #7, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga re-enters the top ten at #8 (up from #20), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings back in at #9, and then at #10 it’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – rising from #30.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will almost certainly take the top spot next week. Welcome to ParadiZe and Shiren the Wanderer may manage to squeeze in too.