Out this week: FFVII Rebirth, Star Wars: Dark Forces, Shiren the Wanderer, Welcome to ParadiZe, Ufouria: The Saga 2, more

2024 is a leap year, meaning an extra day of gaming is upon us this week. You need more than just an extra day to play through the incoming assortment of new releases though, with numerous noteworthy titles due.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth could be considered a rebirth of Square-Enix as a whole, with the publisher choosing to focus on few gamers of a higher quality from now on. This second slice of Final Fantasy VII sets the bar high, currently boasting a 93% Metacritic – along with claims from critics that it’s an early GOTY contender, improving on the first instalment in every way possible.

Two re-releases are also upon us, with the critically acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons gaining a remake via 505 Games, and Nightdive Studios dusting off the ’90s shooter STAR WARS: Dark Forces – which gains new high-resolution textures and enhanced lighting. Screenshots appear crisper than Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

Then there’s Ufouria: The Saga 2 from Sunsoft and Red Art Games, based on the cult classic Famicom platformer. This long-time coming sequel (33 years!) features visuals similar to Yoshi’s Crafted World and has randomly generated stages. The Switch’s Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil, a roguelike RPG due at retail and on the eShop, is another new release that can be traced back to the ‘90s. Here, Shiren and his ferret friend Koppa seek pirate treasure while on a quest to save a mysterious girl from an equally mysterious monster.

Nacon are also readying Welcome to ParadiZe, an evolution of How to Survive where zombies can be put under your control and forced to fight, farm, and more. Unlike How to Survive, however, this is a full price release.

The Evercade gains two new carts also, with Indie Heroes Collection 3 including 13 modern retro games – including the excellent Donut Dodo – and The C64 Collection 3 bringing together Boulder Dash, Deliverance: Stormlord II, Summer Games II, and more. They’ll set you back £17.99 each.

We can also expect eastasiasoft’s vehicle based vertical shooter Dead End City, free roaming side-scrolling adventure The Mobius Machine, noir-influenced action RPG Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand, and Kemco’s pixel art RPG Eldgear. If you’re feeling flush, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and Classified: France ’44 can also be accessed a few days early via their premium priced Supreme and Overlord editions.

New release trailers

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island

Ufouria: The Saga 2

Welcome to ParadiZe

Dead End City

The Mobius Machine

Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand

One More Dungeon 2

Evercade – Indie Heroes Collection 3

Evercade – THEC64 Collection 3

New multiformat releases

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Welcome to ParadiZe

Ufouria: The Saga 2

Dead End City

Tamarak Trail

The Mobius Machine

BROADSWORD: WARLORD EDITION

Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand

Bio Inc. Redemption

One More Dungeon 2

New on PSN

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Beat the Beats VR

Rainbow Reactor: Fusion

Animals Drop

Pentiment

Instant Death

Arcade Archives Face Off

New on Xbox Store

Cook, Serve, Delicious!

Match Village

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions

Dynacat

M.A.D. Cows

Frontier Pilot Simulator

Colorful Boi

TRUDOGRAD

PopSlinger

Eldgear

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island

Sympathy Kiss – Necklace Edition

New Evercade carts

Indie Heroes Collection 3

The C64 Collection 3

Next week: WWE 2K24, Unicorn Overlord, Classified: France ’44, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, New Star GP, Taxi Life, Top Racer Collection, Mediterranea Inferno, Cat and Ghostly Road, 10 Seconds to Win, Hex Gambit: Respawned, REVEIL, ABRISS – build to destroy, As Dusk Falls, DateJournal, and Horror Gallery.