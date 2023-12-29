EA Sports FC 24 was the UK’s Xmas no.1

A few days later than usual, the UK retail charts have finally emerged from their Christmas slumber.

It was EA Sports FC 24 that took the coveted no.1 spot. Peculiarly though, the FIFA replacement couldn’t top any of the individual format charts. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was the Switch’s no.1, Hogwarts Legacy topped the PS4 and Xbox One charts, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 claimed no.1 in the PS5 chart, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the Xbox Series’ no.1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder took #2 in the all formats chart, while Hogwarts Legacy fell to #3.

The next four positions remained unchanged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at #4, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora re-entered the top ten at #8, up from #12 thanks to a price cut.

Minecraft on Switch climbed to #9, and then at #10 it was the evergreen GTA V. Fuelled by GTA 6 hype, no doubt. Or perhaps a price cut.

Avatar wasn’t the only Ubisoft game to climb the charts. Assassin’s Creed Mirage moved up three positions to #11, Just Dance 2024 jived from #20 to #12, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope leaped from #18 to #14, while the original Mario + Rabbids went from #28 to #21.

The Crew Motorfest, meanwhile, re-entered at #32.