New releases for January 2024

Last year was one for the ages for quality titles, with many gamers still debating what should be classed as the GOTY. This energy carries into 2024, with the end of January featuring a double whammy of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Tekken 8, both highly anticipated. Before that, there’s The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to look forward to, making this a curiously busy month.

This week is predictably quiet, hence why there’s no full-blown new release round-up. We can expect the multiformat ice block-shoving puzzle game Shivering Stone, the Goldeneye-style first-person shooter The Spy Who Shot Me, along with Contra influenced run and gunner Guts ‘n Grunts on Xbox. The PS4/PS5 also gains Truck Drag Racing Legends on 2nd January, which appears a bit more exciting than you may expect.

During the second week of January, cartoony third-person stealth adventure Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow should be with us. That’s joined by the visual novel Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin, WWI set RTS War Hospital, and Qubyte’s Top Racer Collection (nee Top Gear) which includes new vehicles and a Horizon Chase crossover.

The big guns start to emerge during the third week of January. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is due to hit Game Pass on the 18th, being a comedic roguelike. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion was awarded a 7/10 from ourselves back in 2022. We’re reasonably hopeful for another short but sweet treat.

Bulletstorm VR hits PSVR2 on the same day, while the side-scrolling Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown leaps onto all formats – including the Switch. Then on the 19th there’s The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which features a new roguelike mode. Turn-based tactical folktale Howl is also set to make the leap from Switch and PC to consoles anew.

At the end of January, just in time for payday, things heat up significantly. Shoot’em up MACROSS Shooting Insight comes to PS4 and Switch on the 25th, which is also the same day Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is due. Just one day later, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth swaggers out the door – offering a wealth of diversions and mini-games, appearing astonishingly rich in content. That’s up against the Unreal Engine 5 powered Tekken 8, which offers 32 fighters and a new single player Arcade Quest mode with a unique storyline.

Hamster has requested retro enthusiasts mark Jan 24th in their diary – Rainbow Islands is coming to PS4 and Switch as an Arcade Archives re-release. We’re still waiting on ININ’s Parasol Stars re-release too, which was originally planned for the end of 2023.

The co-op pit crew party game Speed Crew also makes a pitstop on PlayStation and Xbox formats at the end of the month, not to be confused with Manic Mechanics. The Lost Legends of REDWALL: The Scout Anthology should finally emerge from its hideyhole at the month’s end too, based on the million selling book series.

Nintendo releases the adventure game collection Another Code: Recollection on the 19th, which marks the first time Another Code: R – Journey into Lost Memories has made it to the US. Meanwhile on the Switch eShop, we can expect the retro style RPG 8-Colors Star Guardians +, hyperactive shooter SHINORUBI (also coming to PS4 and Xbox), the management sim Arcade Tycoon, and the party battler Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – with two new characters.

We’re sure Turnip Boy Robs a Bank won’t be the only new release hitting Xbox Game Pass, so it seems likely a few surprise releases will make an appearance too, even if they are only belated conversions.