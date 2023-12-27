HARDCORE MECHA (Xbox One) review

Influenced by Evangelion, Gundam, and other mech-filled anime, HARDCORE MECHA – originally released on Switch, and now available on Xbox One – takes the form of a side-scrolling shooter with platforming elements. The SNES classic Cybernator (also known as Assault Suits Valken) is a reasonable comparison, only this is far more contemporary. Even the humble SEGA Saturn would’ve struggled to handle some of the scenes found here.

Things are a little mundane to begin with, commencing with a typical side-scrolling stage. The skeletal animation has a slightly stilted appearance too, although this isn’t detrimental to the controls whatsoever, which are responsive even when boosting through the air to avoid incoming fire. More problematic are the glitches found in this new Xbox version, prone to becoming stuck on legal notices during start-up.

After its generic gung-ho opening, HARDCORE MECHA’s depths start to come to light. It’s formed of 18 of stages lasting 10-15 minutes each, most of which have unique twists, often ending with a multi-stage boss battle. There’s an underwater stage where the usual assortment of rockets and mini-guns can’t be used, a moon base stage with altered gravity, and short tower defense-style sections where turrets and mines must be placed strategically. Most stages also involve exiting the mech suit at some point, crawling through air ducts, or saving citizens trapped in buildings – a task often tied to a secondary objective.

A side-scrolling shooter stage also features around halfway in. While not too technical or challenging (the second scene features a battleship that takes up a quarter of the screen) it proves to be an entertaining diversion, with searing lasers to avoid and said battleship being vastly overpowered.

Between stages, cash found in smashable storage boxes can be spent on new weapons, stronger armour plating, grenade launchers, and more. These can then be added to your loadout. Improved ammo can be largely beneficial, taking down standard enemies with one hit – at least when playing on easy mode. Easy mode also doles out repair tools liberally, offering a smooth ride.

The presentation isn’t exactly lavish, having a PS3-era feel, but neither is it without merit. Character portraits during cut-scenes are well-drawn, and the music comes into its own as the foregone conclusion draws near, ramping up several notches. The dialogue is a little corny, with even a Zero Wing reference slipping in, but it is in-keeping with the anime theme, at least.

HARDCORE MECHA is an easy enough recommendation for anyone looking for some side-scrolling shooter action. It’s a little contrived in places, with its inspiration dating back to the 16-bit era, but there’s enough depth and tact here to engage. A hefty dose of variety makes it pleasurable to revisit to aim for those elusive ‘S Ranks’ – which, in the light of the £21 price tag, you’re probably going to need to strive for to get your monies worth here.

Rocket Punch’s HARDCORE MECHA is out now on Xbox One. Published by E-Home Entertainment. It first launched on Switch and PC in 2019/2020.