Out this week: Gangs of Sherwood, SteamWorld Build, Dune: Spice Wars, Turok 3, Evercade Duke Nukem Collections, more

This week and next are reasonably busy for new releases. After that, things become a little sketchy – the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and a digital re-release of the arcade classic Parasol Stars are due sometime in December, but their release dates are currently unknown. We can at least expect a glut of indie releases between now and the end of the year, with the usual rush to gain digital storefront prominence over the festive period.

This week’s assortment of new releases is curiously varied. Nacon’s co-op online battler Gangs of Sherwood is looking surprisingly fun. Hopefully it finds a larger audience than the recent Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The SteamWorld franchise also adds a town-building sim to its catalogue in the form of SteamWorld Build. It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass along with a new Xbox version of the 4X real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars. In fact, it’s a big week for Game Pass, with the cel-shaded Rollerdrome also due.

The Switch also appears to be on the receiving end of its last major releases of 2023, with the ambitious (and hopefully not disastrous) Batman Arkham Trilogy and the monster mangling DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, along with a retail release of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

The same goes for the humble Evercade, which gains four new cartridges – Duke Nukem Collection 1 & 2, modern retro Mega Drive collection Demons of Asteborg / Astebros, and the Nintendo homebrews Goodboy Galaxy / Witch N’ Wiz.

Duke Nukem Collection 1 brings together remasters of the arcadey side-scrolling Duke Nukem 1 and 2, along with the PSone version of Duke Nukem 3D – also known as Duke Nukem 3D: Total Meltdown, due to featuring new content. Duke Nukem Collection 2 meanwhile includes the PSone’s Time to Kill and Land of the Babes, along with the GBA’s Duke Nukem Advance.

On the subject of retro, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered should finally be out. We recall the N64 original being quite ambitious for the time, seemingly influenced by Half-Life.

Then there’s the horror infused Pinball M, a belated PS5 release of the chilled adventure Calico, stone age life sim Roots Of Pacha, the FTL inspired This Means Warp, interactive visual novel Pixel Café, and the mouse infested The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology – based incredibly popular book series.

Next week: The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Arizona Sunshine 2, Anthology of Fear, Forklift Extreme: Deluxe Edition, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, While the Iron’s Hot, Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut, DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation, Pestersim, and Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit.