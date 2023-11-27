Out this week: Gangs of Sherwood, SteamWorld Build, Dune: Spice Wars, Turok 3, Evercade Duke Nukem Collections, more

This week and next are reasonably busy for new releases. After that, things become a little sketchy – the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and a digital re-release of the arcade classic Parasol Stars are due sometime in December, but their release dates are currently unknown. We can at least expect a glut of indie releases between now and the end of the year, with the usual rush to gain digital storefront prominence over the festive period.
This week’s assortment of new releases is curiously varied. Nacon’s co-op online battler Gangs of Sherwood is looking surprisingly fun. Hopefully it finds a larger audience than the recent Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The SteamWorld franchise also adds a town-building sim to its catalogue in the form of SteamWorld Build. It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass along with a new Xbox version of the 4X real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars. In fact, it’s a big week for Game Pass, with the cel-shaded Rollerdrome also due.
The Switch also appears to be on the receiving end of its last major releases of 2023, with the ambitious (and hopefully not disastrous) Batman Arkham Trilogy and the monster mangling DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, along with a retail release of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.
The same goes for the humble Evercade, which gains four new cartridges – Duke Nukem Collection 1 & 2, modern retro Mega Drive collection Demons of Asteborg / Astebros, and the Nintendo homebrews Goodboy Galaxy / Witch N’ Wiz.
Duke Nukem Collection 1 brings together remasters of the arcadey side-scrolling Duke Nukem 1 and 2, along with the PSone version of Duke Nukem 3D – also known as Duke Nukem 3D: Total Meltdown, due to featuring new content. Duke Nukem Collection 2 meanwhile includes the PSone’s Time to Kill and Land of the Babes, along with the GBA’s Duke Nukem Advance.
On the subject of retro, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered should finally be out. We recall the N64 original being quite ambitious for the time, seemingly influenced by Half-Life.
Then there’s the horror infused Pinball M, a belated PS5 release of the chilled adventure Calico, stone age life sim Roots Of Pacha, the FTL inspired This Means Warp, interactive visual novel Pixel Café, and the mouse infested The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology – based incredibly popular book series.
New release trailers
Gangs of Sherwood
Evercade – Duke Nukem Collections 1 & 2
Batman Arkham Trilogy
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince
SteamWorld Build
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
Rollerdrome
Dune: Spice Wars
Roots Of Pacha
This Means Warp
Pinball M
Calico
The Traveler’s Path
Crashy Laps
Pixel Cafe
Truck and Logistics Simulator
Orten Was The Case
New multiformat releases
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- SteamWorld Build
- The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout – Anthology
- The Traveler’s Path
- Roots Of Pacha
- Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth
- Pixel Cafe
- This Means Warp
- Truck and Logistics Simulator
- Pinball M
- Elderand
- Arcadian Atlas
- Crashy Laps
- Zomborg
New on PSN
- Calico
- Suicide Guy VR Deluxe
- LASSO CATCH
- Ancient Mahjong
- Hooligan Simulator 2023 – You vs System
- Revenge Of The Ronin
- Yatzi
New on Xbox Store
- Rollerdrome
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Dofamine
- Forest Grove
- Orten Was The Case
- Heavy Burden
- Silent Scream
- All of Us Are Dead…
- Kingdoms and Castles
- 1 Square
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince
- Batman Arkham Trilogy
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Cricket 24
- Wildshade
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2
New Evercade carts
- Duke Nukem Collection 1
- Duke Nukem Collection 2
- Demons of Asteborg / Astebros
- Goodboy Galaxy / Witch N’ Wiz
Next week: The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Arizona Sunshine 2, Anthology of Fear, Forklift Extreme: Deluxe Edition, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, While the Iron’s Hot, Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut, DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation, Pestersim, and Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit.