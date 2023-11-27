EA Sports FC 24 returns to no.1 in the UK retail chart

Categories UK Charts
by

We were hoping for sights of absurdity in this week’s UK retail chart, with the Black Friday deals perhaps helping Forspoken to re-enter the top ten or causing a seemingly random licensed game to storm the chart – much like Jumanji: The Video Game did a few years ago.

Alas, this week’s UK top ten isn’t all that different from a regular week. That’s not to say that Black Friday didn’t have an impact, however.

EA Sports FC 24 returned to no.1, with Hogwarts Legacy and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III falling to #2 and #3.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder moved down to #4, and then at #5 it’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top ten at #6, up from #11. Nintendo Switch Sports sticks around at #7, Assassin’s Creed Mirage held onto #8, Mortal Kombat 1 dropped to #9, and then Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sees us out at #10 – up from #32.

Sonic Superstars at #11 is another Black Friday winner, dashing from #24.

Resident Evil 4 climbed from #36 to #22, while Street Fighter 6 returned at #33. Diablo IV also showed its demonic face again at #36. Stray then strolled in at #38. In or out?  