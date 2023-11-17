Martial arts meet Chinese-style brush art in Realm of Ink

Indie publisher 663 Games has put pen to paper and revealed Realm of Ink – a promising action Roguelite with a striking ink-painting art style.

It also has an intriguing story to tell that’s based around existentialism and the significance of life, with the swordswoman protagonist Red learning that she’s a fictional character in a collection of short stories.

Red is one of a handful of playable characters, and with the help of the mystical and ancient Scriptbound Fox, they must overcome four bosses in a bid to alter the storyline and carve their own destinies.

Characters can be built differently, too, with new martial arts skills gradually unlocked by gathering Ink Gems. Said gems can also be used to evolve Ink Pets that follow behind in battle, which also gradually level-up and transform into more powerful beasts.

The roguelike elements appear to be linked to wealth treasures that can be found, each with hundreds of different effects to explore, boosting attributes and wiping out enemies instantly.

Developed by Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, we’ll find out if the pen is mightier than the sword when Realm of Ink launches on Steam and consoles in 2024.