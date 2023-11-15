Super Mario RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, Persona 5 Tactica, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, Spirittea, and Bluey hit the Switch

Yesterday’s Indie World Showcase has made a busy week for the Switch even busier, with the backpack organising adventure Backpack Hero and the tactical turn-based folklore Howl both available now, along the art career shaping Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist and the short point ‘n clicker Enjoy the Diner. A demo for the non-linear visual novel Death Trick: Double Blind is also out.

As for scheduled programming, there’s the anticipated remake of the late SNES isometric adventure Super Mario RPG – Nintendo’s ‘big’ winter release for the Switch, poised to perform exceptionally well in Japan. WB has finally launched Hogwarts Legacy too, with this Switch version having required extra attention. Word has it that this bespoke conversion performs well, and looks pretty good, but some areas aren’t quite as open as before.

SEGA and Konami are back too, with the latter launching Persona 5 Tactica – which is reportedly fun but far from genre defining – and the former publishing the co-op focused Super Crazy Rhythm Castle.

Then there’s NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS – with over 130 playable characters – the side-scrolling enemy slapping sequel Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2, and the family (and canine) friendly Bluey: The Videogame. Another licensed game arriving this week is The Walking Dead: Destinies from Game Mill, featuring 13 playable characters and a story you can shape.

A handful of indies are vying for your attention too, including the Spirited Away inspired rural life sim Spirittea, Devolver Digital’s side-scrolling co-op platformer KarmaZoo, pixel art side-scrolling shooter Prison City, grim tale Grotto, and the exceedingly colourful Smoots Pinball. We were expecting Turok 3: Oblivion too, but that has been hit with a last-minute delay – although it did apparently appear in certain regions for a brief period. Not confusing at all.

Hogwarts Legacy – £49.99

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.

Super Mario RPG – £49.99

Bowser’s up to his usual tricks – he’s kidnapped Princess Peach, so it’s Mario to the rescue! Yet, when Mario confronts him at Bowser’s Keep, an even bigger villain emerges – Exor the Giant Sword. He crashes down onto the keep, breaking the Star Road and causing a tremor so mighty, it sends everyone flying. Now, Mario must find Princess Peach, make new allies and discover what big plans the Smithy Gang are concocting before it’s too late.

Persona 5 Tactica – £54.99

After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves?

Persona 5 Tactica features an all-new story, the return of fan-favorite characters, and brand-new allies and foes. Join the group as they lead an emotional revolution in this thrilling combat adventure!

The Walking Dead: Destinies – £39.99

Begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead – it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – £34.99

It’s Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, the chaotic rhythm adventure! A puzzling co-op mashup unlike anything you’ve ever heard – work together to think outside the box while keeping your combo. Solo, or with a band of up to three friends …

… Can you conquer the castle?

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2 – £32.99

Asterix & Obelix – Slap them all! 2 is a slap-filled Beat’em Up with an original storyline. You’ll visit many different places along the way: forgotten ruins in a murky forest, the largest Roman camp ever, and even Lutèce… A journey towards distant lands, packed with diverse environments, punctuated by numerous encounters and, of course – featuring a generous distribution of slaps! All accompanied by original animated scenes that bring the story to life!

Asterix & Obelix – Slap them all! 2 takes the fighting to the next level with more enemies and bosses, as well as many new features and gameplay improvements. In addition to their unique moves that they can “charge”, and more dynamic and fluid fights, Asterix and Obelix also benefit from a Fury mode and a devastating Ultimate attack. Not to mention the possibility of destroying certain elements in the environment and throwing barrels or menhirs in combat!

NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS – £54.99

Legendary ninjas reunite in the next exciting entry of the STORM series! NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is an action/fighting game with fast-paced ninja battles and two different story modes.

Bluey: The Videogame – £34.99

Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a brand-new story set across 4 interactive adventures. For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location. Play your favourite games from the TV show, including Keepy Uppy, Chattermax Chase, and more!

Spirittea – £17.99

Wait! Who the heck are you?! Can you see me? You CAN, can’t you? You’ve drunk the Spirittea and now you can see me!! Look, we’ve got problems! This town is crawling with troublemaking spirits. They’ve become lost because humans have stopped worshipping, leaving offerings or even thinking about them anymore.

This is- well… used to be a nice town, but there have been some strange goings-on lately! You’re going to find the spirits causing mayhem and fix their problems so they can become paying customers, and get to know the townspeople and explore the mountain to its fullest!

NOISZ re:||COLLECTION G – £21.59

NOISZ fuses music game and shoot-em-up elements to create a frantic new experience that demands lightning reflexes, keen sense of rhythm, and judicious decision making!

Even shmup and rhythm game veterans will find there’s still a lot to learn… but intuitive core gameplay will ensure that everyone’s quickly blasting away to the beat!

NOISZ re:||COLLECTION G is a massive all-in-one collection of NOISZ content, featuring 40 action-packed stages and 3 story campaigns which mix the visual novel format with intense rhythm battles! It’s time to face the music like never before.

Enjoy the Diner – £9.29

Enjoy the Diner is an adventure game where you’ll wander into the eternal diner Moon Palace. Complete with a drink fountain!

About this Game:

Enjoy the Diner follows a multiple-choice format with point-and-click elements and is a relatively short adventure game. It typically takes 2-2.5 hours to complete (according to Waku Waku Games research). There are two different endings, and you will likely know when the story diverges. Be sure to save your progress before you make your fateful decision.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – £22.99

Embark on your struggling artist adventure. Draw and sell art to cheeky critics to reclaim your lost art career. Explore the endearing art-starved town of Phénix and show them you’re a true artist!

Backpack Hero – £17.09

Backpack Hero is a twist on your standard deck-building roguelike. It isn’t just about what you carry, but how you organize the items within your bag! Their placement has a huge impact on their performance. Find them the right spot in your backpack to increase their power! Explore ancient dungeons, caves, swamps, and more! Meet colorful friends and fight deadly foes! Don’t get lost!

Howl – £12.99

Howl is a turn-based tactical folktale set in medieval times. A sinister “howling plague” has ravaged the land, turning all who hear it into feral beasts. You play a deaf heroine plunging into danger in search of a cure.

Plan up to six steps in advance to outmanoeuvre your opponents: wolfish creatures filled with hunger and rage. Various types of fiends are lurking in the shadows, each of them possessing different abilities and their own levels of vitality. So, you need to consider carefully the strategy that will bring them to their knees.

Astral Ascent – £20.99

Astral Ascent is a 2D platformer rogue-lite game set in a modern fantasy world. As one of 4 Heroes with very different personalities, you must escape from the Garden, an astral prison guarded by 12 powerful and vicious bosses, the Zodiacs.

Prison City – £14.89

Prison City is an action-packed side-scrolling shooter where players use chakrams and grenades to battle through various levels, defeat bosses, and uncover hidden upgrades. The game features customizable gameplay and difficulty, a ‘Boss Rush’ mode for players to compete for the best time, and an excellent retro soundtrack by Raddland Studios.

Zombies Rising Dawn – £8.99

Assemble an unstoppable army of super soldiers, infuse them with formidable weapon upgrades, and unveil ingenious methods to safeguard your precious backyard. Immerse yourself in an ever-expanding universe of exhilaration, where the only constant is the relentless hordes of zombies. With endless waves of undead foes, the thrill never fades, making this adventure an eternal source of excitement!

Lily in Puzzle World – £4.49

Take the roll of Lily, a gleeful oblong sprite drawn into a childlike world of black-and-white sketches with splashes of bright color! Lily takes joy in completing the many puzzling challenges of her minimalistic world, but she will soon find that the more puzzles she solves, the more complex her obstacles will become.

Lily in Puzzle World is a 2D platformer filled with single-screen challenges, where Lily’s objective is to traverse each stage to reach a door and move on to the next puzzle. If Lily fails, she’ll instantly respawn at the beginning of the level so she can try again, so there’s not too much to worry about. In addition to reaching doors, Lily can also collect special coins, one for each stage placed in rather tricky spots. Can she collect them all?

Castle Invasion: Throne Out – £5.99

The king is not a nice gent. He’s given you an ultimatum. Surrender your castle or be throne out. (See what I did there? Because the king sits on a throne. . .yeah? . . . never mind.) With an army of misfits at his beck and call, you’d better pick up that bow and arrow and settle in for some crown duels.

The Last Faith – £24.99

Nonlinear exploration is at the core of The Last Faith. Gorgeous pixel art depicts an imposing gothic landscape. Journey along snow-dusted mountains and castles bathed in moonlight. Discover and upgrade a formidable range of tools for destruction.

Step into The Last Faith’s ravaged world as Eryk, who awakens with no recollection of his immediate past. Soon he will discover he is in a race against time as his mind and conscience begins to deteriorate. His desire for salvation from this affliction sets him on a cursed mission that crosses paths with ancient religions and divinities.

Turbo Shell – £9.99

Enjoy the rewarding feeling of skillfully flying through the different worlds and climb up the leaderboard.

The universe as we know it is in danger at the hands of the malicious Evil Egg, but, as Craig, you can save it by collecting targets scattered throughout each level. Make sure to reach them all as fast as possible to get rewarded with a spot on the leaderboard!

Push and pull to get ahead in the first game that’s both repulsive and attractive at the same time.

ASTLIBRA Revision – £19.49

Travel Through Unfamiliar Worlds

Explore a vast, dangerous, yet beautiful world. Broken up through multiple chapters, join the protagonist and Karon, his talking bird companion, as they confront time and fate.

Back to The Golden Age Of JRPGs, with Side-scrolling Action

Slashing, Smashing, thrusting countless enemies while building up stamina for powerful Possession Skills, which are enough to melt away anything that blocks your way, including huge bosses that could take half, or even more of the screen. Fight aggressively while thinking strategically, always pick up the most trust worthy equipment, and select the best suited skills to deal with ever changing circumstances.

On Rusty Trails – £12.79

You, a robot named Elvis, are living in a world that’s ever suspicious of appearances – just like its hostile inhabitants.

Equipped with your Shifty Suit, you’re able to change your looks in seconds and take advantage of the environment’s reaction. If you don’t adapt, platforms refuse to work, save points don’t save, and jump pads become deadly traps.

Discover rusty suburbs, perishing cities, massive factories and mysterious machines. Experience the escalating conflict between two peoples, while running up walls, jumping across chasms and flying through streams of lava. Expect to be dazzled by an ever-changing environment with fresh mechanics.

Smoots Pinball – £5.39

Welcome to Smoots Pinball, the ultimate multiplayer pinball experience. In this thrilling game, you’ll enjoy classic pinball action on 5 unique and exciting tables, each based on our popular Smoots games.

Are you ready to take on the challenge and reach a score of 1,000,000 points? Flip the paddles and launch the balls with precision to rack up as many points as possible. But that’s not all, each table has special missions for you to complete, unlocking extras and additional challenges.

Smoots Pinball is perfect for solo play or with friends. Why not compete against each other to see who can achieve the highest score? Thrilling multiplayer matches will keep you hooked for hours!

In addition to unlocking multiballs and achieving high scores, you’ll also have the chance to complete secret missions to unlock music, models, and other special images in the game’s extras.

Cats on Streets – £3.49

Hey there! Ever dreamt of a chill gaming session that feels like a gentle breeze on a sunny day? Well, let me introduce you to “Cats on Streets,” a game designed to make you unwind and smile.

Picture this: you’re stepping into the shoes of a seasoned globetrotter returning home to her cosy nook. But there’s a twist – you’re also playing hide-and-seek with adorable feline friends amidst the charming cityscapes of Tokyo, Paris, and London.

CometStriker DX – £13.29

A world devouring, living space station has set its sights on your planet! Help Lt. Comet Striker on his journey to recover the Ancient Power Cores from various worlds in order to power the Planetary Defense Cannon, his world’s only hope against this cosmic menace!

Adventure Tanks – £9.99

Engage in fierce battles against rival tanks in a variety of arenas, each with its own unique style and matching enemies. Strategize your moves, dodge enemy fire, and hunt down all your foes to reach the ultimate goal at the end of each level. Progress through the different arenas one by one, but beware, the path to victory is not easy. Face off against increasingly tough opponents and overcome thrilling combat challenges. Get ready for an epic adventure!

YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- £26.99

Yohane the Parhelion is an official spin-off of “Love Live! Sunshine”.

Yohane’s fantasy world sets the stage for a 2D metroidvania in “Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue”!

The player takes control of Yohane as she ventures into a mysterious dungeon alongside her partner Lailaps. She must challenge the monster-infested labyrinth to rescue her missing friends.

As Yohane crafts new equipment from the items she finds and gains the power of her comrades, she’ll be able to explore more and more of the dungeon.

You’ll encounter some areas in the dungeon that change randomly each time you visit, keeping your dungeon delves fresh.

There Is No Light – £17.99

After a global catastrophe, the remains of human civilization built a new religious society among the ruins of the desolated underground. They have forgotten the light of the sun and now are blindly following the New God — The Great Hand. Once every few years, The Hand comes down to the people of the Central Station and takes away the chosen newborns to the world hidden behind the gates of the Sanctuary. The Hero embarks on a dangerous journey through this hostile world to find a way to open the gates and bring his child back.

MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure – £7.99

Step into the captivating universe of MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure, where the boundaries of physics and creativity merge into one! With no singular path to victory, every level challenges your intellect and beckons your imagination.

The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City – £13.99

Join Amelia and scour the alleys of Paris in search of echoes of that legendary cataclysm. Discover the hidden truth and make sure that the mysterious forces responsible for this tragedy remain dormant. There’s no time to lose! And be warned, the legend also says that when Ys rises up from beneath the waves, Paris will be swallowed up in its place.”

Low Story – £7.19

“Low” is thrown out of a window onto the street to be abandoned.

After his fall and getting back together, he decides to take revenge on those who hurt him at all costs.

With this premise begins a 2.5D adventure with action, platforms, and even some puzzles, very fun and challenging.

The Forest Quartet – £8.99

The Forest Quartet is a 3D narrative puzzler about a gone, but not forgotten, lead singer. Play her spirit and travel through 3 acts unique to the members of her band for a final farewell concert. Face their emotions, solve puzzles and fight the corruption plaguing their souls.

Grotto – £10.79

In a time of turmoil, the tribe of the valley turn to your powers of divination and come to you for guidance.

Their fate will change depending on your auguries. Overthink every constellation, or let the stars freely enter your mind. You are the Soothsayer and yours is the way to read the future.

Runnyk – £4.99

Runnyk is a mini metroidvania 2D-action RPG that tells the story of a brave viking. Runnyk must travel through cold lands for the chance to save his beloved.

According to a prophecy, Runnyk must be prepared to sacrifice his own life in order to find the four magical runes, so that he can meet Odin himself and ask for help.

During Runnyk’s journey, he will face many powerful creatures, as well as some friends who will aid him on his quest.

The Smurfs: Learn and Play – £13.49

The Smurfs: Learn and Play will help the youngest to acquire basic knowledge, as well motivate them to study more. It will teach you writing, reading a clock and many more. All this in the lovely company of the Smurfs!

Inertia 2 – £3.39

Inertia 2 is a first-person action platformer with free-run

inspired movement mechanics.

Through use of the fluid movement set within the game and the dynamic level elements, players have the simple aim of getting from point A to point B.

KarmaZoo – £8.99

KarmaZoo is about helping people, working together, and finding bliss in cooperation — especially when things go wrong. Make meaningful connections with completely random players online as they are all striving alongside you to earn the most precious resource of all: Karma.

