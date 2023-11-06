RoboCop: Rogue City enters UK chart at #4 while Super Mario Bros. Wonder remains no.1

It seems many gamers were happy to spend their dollars on RoboCop: Rogue City. The Nacon-published grisly shooter is the highest charting retail release of last week, entering at a respectable #4 in the all formats chart. It also took #2 in the Xbox Series chart, and #3 in the PS5 chart.

A few other new releases managed to enter the top 40. WarioWare: Move It! debuted at #15, with Square-Enix’s Star Ocean: The Second Story R one position behind at #16.

Then at #19 EA Sports WRC drifted in, while also taking #10 in the PS5 top ten and #7 in the Xbox Series chart. Despite critical praise – with the PC version garnering an 83% Metacritic – EA doesn’t seem to have much faith in this Codemasters developed racer.

The top of the chart is looking pretty familiar, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder claiming a second no.1. EA Sports FC 24 climbed to #2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fell to #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shifted to #5, Hogwarts Legacy rose two places to #6, Nintendo Switch Sports at #7 continues to rise, AC Mirage fell to #8, while Minecraft moved up to #9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds off the top ten.

A few recent releases can be found at the bottom end of the chart, including Metal Gear Master Collection at #30, Mortal Kombat 1 at #38, and Detective Pikachu Returns at #40. WB’s bloody brawler may be in line for a hefty Black Friday discount, so it might not be out for the count just yet.