Out this week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Air Twister, Dungeons 4, The Man Who Erased His Name, Tintin Reporter, more

This year’s Call of Duty seems to be riling up the fanbase, with Modern Warfare III‘s file size clocking in at an Xbox Series S debilitating 234.9GB, no Platinum Trophy on PS5, a campaign that lasts under four hours, and intrusive adverts appearing on the Xbox dashboard. IGN wasn’t impressed by the campaign at all, handing out a sub-par 4/10 while suggesting the franchise needs a gap year.
Hilariously, it’s likely the rest of this week’s releases clock in at less than 234.9GB combined – and there’s some promising stuff on the horizon. SEGA’s back with Football Manager 2024 and the spin-off title Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which as you may have heard, was created in just six months. This combat-focused action adventure reveals why Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name. Although reportedly short, it should tide fans over until Infinite Wealth.
On the subject of SEGA, Yu Suzuki’s Air Twister leaves Apple Arcade behind and heads to consoles – with this being a spiritual successor to the arcade juggernaut Space Harrier. A few other retro revivals are upon us too, including surprise re-releases of Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon, along with Atari’s Berzerk: Recharged. Atari only recently acquired the Berzerk rights – and this is the first new iteration since the ‘80s.
Another spiritual successor arriving this week is Dungeons 4, a homage to Bullfrog’s Dungeon Keeper. Although four entries in, we imagine it has some of its own DNA by now. Then there’s the sci-fi adventure The Invincible, PSVR2 duo Kill It With Fire VR and Happyfunland, the accomplished looking Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, expanded sequel Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and the “cosy roguelike” Spells & Secrets.
And if you’re looking for something a little different, here are two to try. Bem Feito is an offbeat life sim based around a faux ‘80s game with ‘creepypasta’ elements, while Excessive Trim sees a weed-smoking alien tearing up turf (and humans) in a buzzsaw UFO.
New multiformat releases
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Air Twister
- Football Manager 2024 Console
- The Invincible
- Dungeons 4
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Double Dragon Advance
- Super Double Dragon
- Berzerk: Recharged
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
- Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh
- Bem Feito
- Excessive Trim
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Expansion
- Bob the Elementalist
New on PSN
- HappyFunland
- The Forest Cathedral
- Devil Engine: Complete Edition
- Whispered Flight
- Breezy Paws
- Let’s Sing 2024
- Kill It With Fire VR
- Mars Base
- DARKGEMS
- Electrician Simulator
- Wildshade: Unicorn Champions
- Spells & Secrets
- Barbaria
- Frontball Planet
- GUNHEAD
New on Xbox Store
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Lost Islands
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021
- While the Iron’s Hot
- The Fast Journey
- ZooKeeper
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition
- Spells & Secrets
- Let’s Sing 2024 Mic Pack
- CATAN Super Deluxe Edition
- Super Mario Party + Pastel JoyCons Pack
Next week: Teardown, UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves, Hogwarts Legacy (Switch,) Persona 5 Tactica, KarmaZoo, Spirittea, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, Jagged Alliance 3, Flashback 2, The Walking Dead: Destinies, Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE, Tiger Blade, Bluey: The Videogame, Not For Broadcast: Bits of Your Life, Astral Ascent, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, The Last Faith, Lake: Season’s Greetings, Lily in Puzzle World, Hades’ Star, Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel, Coral Island, and Christmas Massacre.