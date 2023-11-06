Out this week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Air Twister, Dungeons 4, The Man Who Erased His Name, Tintin Reporter, more

This year’s Call of Duty seems to be riling up the fanbase, with Modern Warfare III‘s file size clocking in at an Xbox Series S debilitating 234.9GB, no Platinum Trophy on PS5, a campaign that lasts under four hours, and intrusive adverts appearing on the Xbox dashboard. IGN wasn’t impressed by the campaign at all, handing out a sub-par 4/10 while suggesting the franchise needs a gap year.

Hilariously, it’s likely the rest of this week’s releases clock in at less than 234.9GB combined – and there’s some promising stuff on the horizon. SEGA’s back with Football Manager 2024 and the spin-off title Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which as you may have heard, was created in just six months. This combat-focused action adventure reveals why Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name. Although reportedly short, it should tide fans over until Infinite Wealth.

On the subject of SEGA, Yu Suzuki’s Air Twister leaves Apple Arcade behind and heads to consoles – with this being a spiritual successor to the arcade juggernaut Space Harrier. A few other retro revivals are upon us too, including surprise re-releases of Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon, along with Atari’s Berzerk: Recharged. Atari only recently acquired the Berzerk rights – and this is the first new iteration since the ‘80s.

Another spiritual successor arriving this week is Dungeons 4, a homage to Bullfrog’s Dungeon Keeper. Although four entries in, we imagine it has some of its own DNA by now. Then there’s the sci-fi adventure The Invincible, PSVR2 duo Kill It With Fire VR and Happyfunland, the accomplished looking Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, expanded sequel Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and the “cosy roguelike” Spells & Secrets.

And if you’re looking for something a little different, here are two to try. Bem Feito is an offbeat life sim based around a faux ‘80s game with ‘creepypasta’ elements, while Excessive Trim sees a weed-smoking alien tearing up turf (and humans) in a buzzsaw UFO.

New release trailers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Air Twister

Football Manager 2024

Dungeons 4

The Invincible

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Happyfunland

Kill it With Fire VR

Berzerk: Recharged

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

Spells & Secrets

Bem Feito

While The Iron’s Hot

Excessive Trim

New multiformat releases

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Air Twister

Football Manager 2024 Console

The Invincible

Dungeons 4

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Double Dragon Advance

Super Double Dragon

Berzerk: Recharged

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh

Bem Feito

Excessive Trim

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Expansion

Bob the Elementalist

New on PSN

HappyFunland

The Forest Cathedral

Devil Engine: Complete Edition

Whispered Flight

Breezy Paws

Let’s Sing 2024

Kill It With Fire VR

Mars Base

DARKGEMS

Electrician Simulator

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions

Spells & Secrets

Barbaria

Frontball Planet

GUNHEAD

New on Xbox Store

Roboquest (Game Preview)

Lost Islands

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021

While the Iron’s Hot

The Fast Journey

ZooKeeper

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition

Spells & Secrets

Let’s Sing 2024 Mic Pack

CATAN Super Deluxe Edition

Super Mario Party + Pastel JoyCons Pack

Next week: Teardown, UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves, Hogwarts Legacy (Switch,) Persona 5 Tactica, KarmaZoo, Spirittea, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, Jagged Alliance 3, Flashback 2, The Walking Dead: Destinies, Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE, Tiger Blade, Bluey: The Videogame, Not For Broadcast: Bits of Your Life, Astral Ascent, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, The Last Faith, Lake: Season’s Greetings, Lily in Puzzle World, Hades’ Star, Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel, Coral Island, and Christmas Massacre.