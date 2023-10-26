Yu Suzuki’s Air Twister launches Nov 10th

It seems fair to say that Yu Suzuki’s Air Twister can be billed as ININ Games’ big winter release, launching on all formats and with physical versions available for both PS5 and Switch.

The latest trailer for this on-rails shooter – a rather obvious homage to SEGA’s Space Harrier – shows off the six additional modes that accompany the standard arcade mode.

Stardust is wave based and has a time limit. The faster enemies are killed, the faster they appear.

Fluffy mode is a side-scrolling affair, intended to be a little daft, as you avoid objects while riding an elephant. Two sub-modes feature: Score Attack Fluffy and Get Stars Fluffy.

Boss Rush pits you against all ten bosses, with better rankings to earn depending on how quickly you’re able to take them down.

Turbo Mode is true to its name, doubling the speed and consequently increasing the difficulty.

Tap Breaker takes the form of a mini-game with rotating numerical cubes, which must be tapped in order. Over time, they’ll start to spin in different direction, making the task at hand more challenging.

Extra Stage is set within a long tunnel, with stages twice as long as normal – and with a lot more enemies to defeat.

An Adventure Map features too, which in-game currency – earned by completing weekly/daily challenges and within the Get Stars Fluffy mode – unlocks new items, including weapons, outfits, and lore materials.

Look out for Air Twister on 10th November, launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.