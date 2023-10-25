Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, Just Dance 2024, CRYMACHINA, Dave the Diver, DESOLATIUM, and Enchanted Portals hit the Switch

If you can draw yourself away from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you’ll find the usual assortment of big name releases, indie gems, annual updates, and retro re-releases on the Switch eShop this week.

Konami has just launched their biggest release in quite some time. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 doesn’t seem to be going down too well with critics and fans, however, with numerous issues arising – including running at a lower resolution than quoted in the product description. The Switch version allegedly has its own problems too, such as MGS2 running at 30fps (the PS2 original was 60fps) and the pause button during cut-scenes having a long delay. The main games can at least be purchased singularly, allowing fans to fill gaps in their libraries.

Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2024 Edition hasn’t exactly wowed critics either, being par for the course and light on new features. It won’t convert newcomers but will please longtime fans is the consensus from the press.

Sci-fi action RPG CRYMACHINA has gained mixed reviews, meanwhile, with its repetition and “so bad it’s good” story to blame. Nintendo Life opted for a 6/10, while noting that the combat feels weightless.

“We’d give Crymachina a light recommendation to any fans of FuRyu’s previous work or anyone looking for a low-investment action RPG that’s all style and little substance. Crymachina is a decent outing, but you may want to wait for a reasonably deep sale on this one,” they said.

On a more positive note, sleeper hit Dave the Diver has swum onto Switch. The PC version of this deep sea diving action RPG – in which Dave collects fish, solves quests and manages a sushi restaurant – amassed an impressive 90% Metacritic. Consider us intrigued.

Keeping with the deep-sea theme, there’s also Kraken Odyssey – a colourful 3D platformer/racing hybrid with thirty stages to beat, medals to earn, and costumes to unlock.

Then there’s the point ‘n click horror DESOLATIUM, strategic battler Great Ambition of the SLIMES, Kickstarter funded Cuphead clone Enchanted Portals – which received a critical mauling on PC – the Vampire Survivors alike Hero Survival, and a triple bill of licensed games: DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue, Barbie DreamHouse Adventures, and Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade. There’s another bunch of these next week, too.

QUByte’s VISCO Collection might be out this week as well. It’s lingering on release lists, but not yet showing on digital storefronts. This package brings together seven NeoGeo titles, including Andro Dunos and Ganryu. Pretty deep cuts.

New Switch eShop releases

Just Dance 2024 Edition – £49.99

Dance and share exciting moments all year long with the #1 music video game platform of all time! Just Dance 2024 Edition features 40 songs from the latest hits and beloved classics, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny, “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK, and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston!

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – £49.99

The origin of stealth action returns. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 unifies the beginning of the METAL GEAR gameplay experience in one single package. Infiltrate enemy fortresses all over the globe, complete your missions with stealth and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series.

Volume 1 line-up features the original titles and beginning of the METAL GEAR series, including the original versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (which also includes VR Missions/Special Missions), and the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Each main title in the line-up will also include an exclusive digital Screenplay Book and Master Book that details the story and characters in that game. This collection includes the classic versions of the games, complete with only minimal edits to copyrighted contents.

Those who purchase Volume 1 will also have access to a variety of bonus content including the two regional versions of Metal Gear, the original version of Snake’s Revenge, the first and second Digital Graphic Novels in video form, and a digital soundtrack.

Titles included:

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake’s Revenge

DESOLATIUM – £26.99

In this graphic point-and-click adventure, you get to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a friend through the eyes of 4 different characters, each with their own characteristics. Uncover the mystery as you’re led toward a dark path filled with Lovecraftian myths and creatures. Are the ‘old ones’ they read about truly real? Be careful what you ask for, because the answer might lead you to your doom if you don’t tread carefully.

Enchanted Portals – £14.99

Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book.

With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!

DAVE THE DIVER – £16.99

DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Kraken Odyssey – £13.49

Little kraken in danger!

Dive headfirst into this 3D action/racing game, run at full speed, jump to avoid dangers and hit the finish line!

Help Voulpy in his adventure! His little brother has been kidnapped and it’s up to you to travel through various worlds to find him! Beaches, jungles, snowy mountains, flaming dungeons – you won’t be short of challenges, but be careful not to end up as crab bait…

To become the coolest kraken on the islands, the game has a multitude of costumes to unlock, pirate or unicorn – it’s up to you to choose.

So if you love octopuses, the beach, and adventure, set out on an adventure in Kraken Odyssey!

CRYMACHINA – £53.99

In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. Join three E.V.E., the recreated psyche of deceased humans instilled in synthetic bodies, as they seek their full-fledged humanity and explore Eden to discover the secrets hidden within.

Flashy, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenery and striking sci-fi visuals bring the world of CRYMACHINA to life.

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue – £39.99

Play as Poppy, Branch and more of your favorite DreamWorks Trolls as you explore, smash, dance and battle your way towards rescuing the Troll Kingdom from a melodic mastermind who’s trying to alter the Trolls’ musical harmony.

30 Sport Games in 1 – £22.49

Ready to win?!

“30 Sport Games in 1” is the ultimate game that brings together 30 different sports in one game! Challenge your family or friends and may the best player win!

Choose your game style: Quick match or tournament? Team play or every player for themselves? It’s up to you to decide in each game!

Discover a multitude of games: whether you love football, basketball, archery, or even bowling, you’ll find all your favorite sports here!

Travel around the globe! You can go ski jumping on desert dunes, engage in boxing matches in the middle of a volcano, or kayak through caves.

Barbie DreamHouse Adventures – £34.99

Join Barbie for a bunch of fun activities: baking, cooking, dancing, makeovers, home design, fashion, gardening or epic pool parties! Dress her and her friends up in fashion-forward looks to get picture ready!

Follow us on exciting adventures in the DreamHouse where anything is possible!

Golf: Hole in Two – £1.79

In Golf: Hole in Two you can play a round of golf anytime with no worries; just sit back, play, and relax!

Your goal is to find the perfect angle and power for every stroke, to be able to get a hole in two strokes on every course.

Castaway of Steel – £4.49

Players take on the role of a castaway who wakes up on a mysterious island. He discovers that on this seemingly paradise island, fighting takes place in a coliseum. As you explore the place in search of answers, the FBI is secretly investigating what is happening on the island, unleashing an intriguing plot full of mystery, action, and shocking moral decisions. The player must fight to survive while unraveling the island’s dark secrets and deciding the course of the story.

The Love – Date Simulator with Girls – £12.99

Introducing “The Love – Date Simulator with Girls”, where you embark on a captivating journey through the art of conversation with people from all walks of life.

Springtime Hike – £4.49

Indulge in the tranquility of nature with Springtime Hike, an immersive walking simulator that takes you on a journey through the enchanting world of a magical forest. Explore at your own pace, uncover hidden locations, and unlock the secrets of this captivating realm.

Pickleball Smash – £34.99

Experience the thrill of Pickleball like never before! Hone your skills in single-player mode or challenge your friends in multi-player fun where every match is a test of skill, strategy, and agility. Get ready to serve, dink, and smash your way to victory in the thrilling world of Pickleball Smash. Can you handle the heat?

Archetype Arcadia – £24.99

Archetype Arcadia is a dark, sci-fi visual novel set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease called the ‘Original Sin’ has wiped out most of humanity. The story revolves around Rust and his sister, roaming empty lands and searching desperately for other humans alive. All other humans have supposedly fallen victim to the disease which causes those inflicted to suffer from insanity, sensory illusions, and uncontrollable self-destructive urges. The only way to control those symptoms is by spending time inside a virtual game called Archetype Arcadia.

Dreams of a Geisha – £17.99

Take a journey through the magical and wonderful world of Geisha. Help Ichisumi in this incredible adventure to reopen the temples of Geisha and restore a world of beauty and passion. Dive into this engaging Match 3 game with beautiful scenery and relaxing music. Overcome obstacles, collect puzzle pieces, and be prepared to solve challenging puzzles in Dreams of a Geisha!

Swapshot – £4.49

Get ready for an intense platforming adventure with the bravest little girl of them all! In Swapshot, you take control of this fearless heroine equipped with a teleportation gun. Your mission is to overcome a series of challenges in a 2D world filled with brainteasing puzzles. Explore 35 meticulously designed levels, full of treacherous spikes and cunning traps, using your gun to hit teleportation boxes and instantly swap positions with them, opening up a world of strategic possibilities.

LumiereMagna – £14.19

Defeat powerful monsters by using 4 types of magic.

Raise MP by attacking and evading, and cast powerful magic.

Get Me Out, Please – £26.09

“Get Me Out, Please” is a survival horror game where humans try to escape and monsters try to stop them! You can hide, attack, and escape from the abandoned school. You can play alone at your preferred difficulty level with 100 scenarios for replayability or with up to four players and one NPC monster in multiplayer mode. You can switch between three different perspectives, including easy-to-control third-person, immersive first-person, and nostalgic 2D perspectives. Even those who are not good at action games can enjoy it with simple controls.

Composer World – £16.99

Composer World is the newest installment of the Composer series. Write music and share it with the world! You’ll have access to hundreds of instruments and unique soundsets that allow you to write orchestral, dance, pop, hip-hop, metal, and even music that sounds like it came out of a retro gaming console.

You can now share your songs online. earn XP and level up by listening to songs or by having others listen to yours. As you level up you’ll earn new avatar clothing and accessories – as well as boosts which can be applied to your songs to make them appear in radio station playlists more frequently.

even if TEMPEST: Dawning Connections – £40.99

A fan disc for “even if TEMPEST.”

She forfeited her own life, killed others and was killed herself, and even sacrificed her loved ones to achieve the best ending.

And now, after repeated deaths, the story of her life begins.

Horror Tale 2: Samantha – £9.99

In the continuation of the horror, you will meet Samantha and try to get out of prison with her. You will get to know new secrets of the terrible kidnapper, which will lead you to new frightening discoveries

Animal Kart Racer 2 – £17.99

Anything goes in these races: Risky overtaking manoeuvres, shameless crashes and insane pile-ups. Hurtle through deep gorges, glittering diamond caves, icy polar regions and yawning canyons. Dodge obstacles at full speed, catapult your vehicle over jumps and fire items at your opponents.

Paper Dash – Ghost Hunt – £9.99

Embark on an exhilarating adventure as you take on the role of a courageous paper plane hunting down evil ghosts that haunt vibrant worlds across dimensions. Soar through captivating landscapes, from mystical forests to scary mansions, in search of these malevolent spirits. Utilise your flying skills and quick reflexes to shoot all the ghosts, restore peace, and bring harmony to the realms in this thrilling and visually stunning game.

Varenje – Don’t Touch The Berries – £7.99

Get yourself a little summer’s day with a raspberry jam adventure!

Varenje is a cute colorful adventure with a number of puzzles and mini-games made by artists for anyone that considers games to be an art.

Eight unique & gorgeously hand crafted chapters await you. Hours and hours of game play will take you to a far away enchanting place.

Spin Rhythm XD – £19.99

A homage to classic arcade rhythm games (Guitar Hero, DDR), with a modern aesthetic and soundtrack. Match colours and beats, spin, tap, flick and flow through the juiciest beats in the universe.

Seaside Driving – £4.49

SEASIDE DRIVING is a relaxing, endless driving game. Get into your car and cruise along the coast while listening to ’80s-inspired synthwave music to pump up the experience. Drive, drift, dodge, jump, and collect coins to unlock additional cars and tracks. Just don’t crash!

Gordian Quest – £17.99

Lead and nurture parties of up to 3 heroes on an adventure to save a cursed world from darkness that reigns. Take on dangerous missions where parties must be managed carefully to defeat the increasingly formidable monsters that roam the lands. Train and equip heroes to upgrade their skills to be victorious in battle and collect the vast bounties that await.

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s make a flower garden – £0.89

Grow flowers as you like and create a wonderful flower garden.

If a lot of flowers are blooming, a lot of customers will come and you will receive money.

With the money you receive, you can increase the variety of flowers and shorten the growing period.

Let’s create a beautiful flower garden with various flowers.

Great Ambition of the SLIMES – £10.79

Here’s another tactical simulation game you never knew you needed.

You have slimes under your command.

Yup, the weakest of all monsters, slimes.

No, they aren’t any stronger in this game.

But what if they have the ability to occupy human bodies?

A Perfect Day – £16.69

In this interactive fiction game, you will revisit the 90s and play an elementary schoolboy who lacks the courage to give a card to his favorite classmate. In the endless loop of the last day of 1999, you find out the secrets of your classmates, your friends, your family, and help everyone to have their “perfect day”. You can also play mini-games on Gamicom, assemble your own 4WD, or go to the park to idle about all day… In short, it’s all up to you to have a perfect day or not.

THE KITTY in The Trapping Garden – £8.09

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on.

Paintball 3 – Candy Match Factory – £8.99

Boldy’s Candy Factory Adventure: Paintball 3″ is the latest and most delightful installment in the beloved “Paintball” series. Embark on an exciting saga in the candy factory as you help Boldy fix the broken machinery. Utilize your quick thinking and clever matching skills to match 3 or more candies near a pipe, just like in the original Match 3 puzzle game.

SPACE STORESHIP – £3.99

“SPACE STORESHIP” is a distinctive puzzle game that mixes Based on a classic masterpiece with elements of gravity.

The gimmick of switching the gravity of the room to change its role is the key to the stage strategy.

Pile up containers like stairs, climb up wire mesh floors like ladders, and fill perforated floors with containers to conquer each room.

Guide “Mary,” a sheep girl who wakes up in an empty spaceship, through more than 50 rooms on the ship.There is no time limit or number of moves, so take your time to solve the puzzle.

Will Merry be able to escape the spaceship safely?

Alive Paint – £4.49

When you find a big set of paints and a dusty old book in your attic, you’re somehow drawn to the yellowing pages and the sketches they contain. You take out your brushes and fill the outlines with color, when to your surprise, the image comes to life and begins to move! Is it just a dream, or is there magic in your discovery?

Hero Survival – £4.49

Hero Survival is a roguelite game in which you will slay hordes of enemies from classic horror movies by enhancing your character, learning different skills and matching your play style with equipment.

Choose a unique way for your character. Want to freeze your enemies? That’s the cryomancer’s way for you! Or would you rather play the role of a bomber who blows things up? Or maybe you’re ready to rely only on your trusty weapon? Then you are a natural born gunslinger!

Spend the coins earned in each run to unlock new characters. Get stronger, destroy thousands of enemies, survive wave after wave and try not to upset the Mad Time God!

Murder Is Game Over – £4.99

Join Detective Guy and his trusty sidekick Cleo the clue-sniffing dog as they investigate the mysterious death of a fabulously wealthy game designer in rural Vermont, USA.

As you explore the castle grounds, search for clues and interview suspects, can you solve the case and bring the guilty party to justice?

Play this exciting murder mystery game and test your sleuthing skills as you work to unravel the mystery and catch the killer.

Save The World – £7.99

Ekiya is a young woman living in London who struggles with financial and romantic issues.

But soon her ordinary life circumstances suddenly become extraordinary when she is kidnapped by aliens. The alien leader, Xen, makes a shocking proclamation: every day a progressively increasing number of the wealthiest individuals on Earth would be killed!

As the conflict between humans and aliens ensues, you must influence both sides and determine the fate of the world.

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade – £TBA

Made for longtime supporters, new fans, and everyone in between, HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE takes Switch players on a musical adventure through a bright and colorful universe as the titular Sanrio gal and 10 of her iconic buddies like Kerokerokeroppi, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin and more. Get on your feet and move to the beat of over 40 unforgettable tracks, including 20 new tunes curated exclusively for Switch, plus three new levels and gesture controls!

Next week: WarioWare: Move It!, STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, Headbangers Rhythm Royale, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, One Night: Burlesque, Amabilly, Alpha Particle, Ace Robot Combat, Mystery Lover, Silent Paws: Hidden Valley, Fusion Paradox, Yatzi, DOG, FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine, Eigengrau, Geometric Brothers, Chicken Journey, and Fashion Dreamer.