Out this week: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, Hellboy Web of Wyrd, Inescapable, more

This is it, folks – the busiest week of the year for new releases so far. Both Nintendo and Sony launch their biggest games of the holiday season, and there’s around a dozen noteworthy multiformat titles too, including a bunch of intriguing indies and a couple of retro re-releases.

From Sony and Insomniac comes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – which sees Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down Venom, Kraven the Hunter, Lizard are more. The dynamic duo can be switched between, and both have their own unique abilities during combat. While playing as one, you may even see the other on a random crime stopping spree.

Xbox owners hankering for a comic book caper can get stuck into the multiformat roguelite ‘toe-to-toe’ brawler Hellboy Web of Wyrd, based on the Dark Horse comics. It’s looking like the best use of the license so far, featuring an art direction authentic to its source material.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the Switch’s big winter release, meanwhile, and allegedly it has more in common with Super Mario World than New Super Mario Bros. As you may have heard already, the development team had no deadline – they were free to experiment, adding new ideas and extra sheen. Hands-on previews have been incredibly positive.

Then there’s Sonic Superstars, reviews of which went live last Friday. The reception was generally positive, resulting in a 75% Metacritic. The multiplayer modes reportedly feel tacked on, but otherwise, this seems to be a decent enough 2D Sonic adventure that’ll please long-time fans. SEGA also has another game out this week – ENDLESS Dungeon, a sequel to Dungeon of the Endless. While the name may suggest that it’s an RPG, it is in fact a tower defense twin-stick shooter.

Hot Wheels Unleashed gets a sequel too. Subtitled Turbocharged, it’s due on all formats and throws motorbikes and ATVs into the mix, while featuring tracks set within an arcade, a mini golf course, and a dinosaur museum. 130 vehicles feature in total.

If you’re up for something a little different, Aksys’ Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue is based around a reality TV show where contestants can win big money…if they’re able to survive. It’s due on all formats this Thursday.

For retro enthusiasts, there’s Disney’s Gargoyles Remastered – which gives the cult 16-bit action platformer a new lease of life – Ziggarat’s double game pack A Boy And His Blob: Retro Collection, and a PSVR2 release of early PC CD-Rom classic The 7th Guest VR.

World of Horror falls under this umbrella too, being a pixel art RPG inspired by the works of H. P. Lovecraft and Junji Ito.

We can also expect monster mashing (and presumably button bashing) Skull Island: Rise of Kong, Devolver Digital’s Wizard with a Gun, the ‘70s set investigative adventure Kona II: Brume, psychological point ‘n clicker Vlad Circus Descend Into Madness, cosy 3D platformer Mail Time, and the nostalgia drenched Kingdoms spin-off Kingdom Eighties. All this, and a new Agatha Christie game too.

New release trailers

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Sonic Superstars

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

ENDLESS Dungeon

The 7th Guest VR

Gargoyles Remastered

A Boy And His Blob: Retro Collection

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express

Kona II: Brume

Kingdom Eighties

Spirit of the Island

Wizard with a Gun

World of Horror

Vlad Circus Descend Into Madness

Mail Time

Bish Bash Bots

Warm Snow

New multiformat releases

Sonic Superstars

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

ENDLESS Dungeon

Gargoyles Remastered

Harmony’s Odyssey

The Jackbox Party Pack 10

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness

Wizard with a Gun

Spirit Of The Island

Slender: The Arrival

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express

NeonPowerUp!

Bish Bash Bots

Warm Snow

The Gap

Hidden Cats in London

Kona II: Brume

Kingdom Eighties

Ball laB II

New on PSN

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Caligula Effect 2 – PS5

Mail Time

TrinityS

The 7th Guest VR

A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection

World of Horror

Animal Hospital

Tennis On-Court

Overdelivery

Pinball Frenzy

IQ Final

Ape Escape Academy

Tekken 6

New on Xbox Store

Cafe Owner Simulator

Royal Roads 3

Life of Delta

Skeljump

Witchy Life Story

Mummy Pinball

Cyber Tank

Burger Chef Tycoon

Loco Parentis

Tricky Tanks

Jujubos

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

Sonic Superstars

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express

Frank & Drake

ENDLESS Dungeon

Skábma – Snowfall

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest

Forgive Me Father

Next week: Alan Wake II, EA SPORTS UFC 5, Ghostrunner 2, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Just Dance 2024 Edition, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, POSTAL: Brain Damaged, Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty, Sudama Relation, DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue, Hero Survival, Swapshot, The Inheritance of Crimson Manor, Journey to Foundation, VERY BAD DREAMS – DO NOT FALL INTO MADNESS, Archetype Arcadia, Pickleball Smash, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Vertigo 2, CRYMACHINA, Seed of Life, Stray Souls, Horror Tale 2: Samantha, Shiraha Kirameku Koi Shirabe, Yumeiro Yuram, and DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp.