LogiKing review

This deductive strategy card game pits players against each other to deduce their opponent’s cards and take the crown as Logic King – or Queen.

Players each have 10 cards numbered from 0-9, and on the face of things seems quite simple, but there is some strategy and tactical planning required. Think Battleships but with Yu-Gi-Oh cards. Full disclosure, I am not particularly a logical thinker, so these games are often not to my appeal. However, even I found LogiKing simple enough to get to grips with within my first couple of games.

Each player places two cards of their choosing into the game area. They then take turns drawing a card from their hand, which influences the round, revealing its number to the opponent. This could prevent your opponent from “attacking” or guessing your secret cards that turn by peeking at a couple of cards in their hand, or divining which secret card has the higher value. The player then guesses the number of a card that has been set aside in the opposing gaming areas, taking into account the cards they can also see. If you guess the card correctly, the card is reshuffled back into the opponent’s deck, potentially giving them the opportunity to strategise their way back before you guess the other in subsequent turns. The game is over when one player correctly guesses both of their opponents’ cards.

There are two modes in which to test your logical skills: the Vs AI mode where you battle through the hierarchy of courtly logisticians from Pawn to King, or the Online Vs Mode pitting yourself against other players. The AI mode was a good place to cut my teeth and get to grips with the rules and develop a strategy, with each stage getting progressively more difficult. You can unlock more cards over time, but they seem to have little use beyond just offering alternative card art.

Forcing players to make decisions within a short time limit makes for exciting moments, as it also has the potential to fluster the player into making illogical or even irrational decisions. As I said, I’m not a logical or strategic thinker anyway, I rush in headfirst, learn on the job, and make decisions based on the present moment.

In game, characters or commentators use unconventional language patterns, sometimes mixing English phrases with Japanese, creating a distinctive linguistic style. I find the blend of languages in the game quite charming and endearing. It adds a unique and delightful aspect to the gameplay, reflecting a cultural flavour in a light-hearted tone.

However, I won’t lie, I personally found it difficult to engage with the game on a long-term basis. While I initially found it interesting, I quickly disengaged once I realised how limited the game felt with only 10 cards and card text options. Essentially, you’re playing the same game with the same cards over and over, and I just need a little more variety and room to be impulsive. Perhaps a story to tie the card art together may have added an extra reason to stay invested.

Given how popular card battling and logic games appear to be in the grand scheme of things, there is definitely a market out there for LogiKing. I can see its appeal to those who enjoy logical thinking and tactical gameplay. If you’re looking for a game that combines deduction and cards in a unique way, LogiKing might just be the crown you’re searching for.

FURYU’s LogiKing is out now on PS5, PS4 and PC.