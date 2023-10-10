Eat to compete – Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs announced

Pac-Man 99 has come to an end on Switch. There isn’t long to wait until the next competitive Pac-Man battle royale, though, with the mouthful that is Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs coming soon to consoles and PC.

This 64-player battle royale sees players invade one another’s mazes to become the past dot devourer standing. Power-ups play a large part, with speed boosts, shields, and items that help out the ghosts all available. Characters can be customised too, with a wide range of typically daft attire.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle will also feature ranked and elimination modes with cross-play, a spectator function, online leaderboards, and skill-based match making.

Fans of the famous yellow fellow can try their luck at becoming a chomp champ early next year.