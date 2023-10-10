Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Detective Pikachu Returns debut within UK top five

Last week’s UK retail chart battle, which is more of a scuffle these days, saw EA Sports FC 24 fending off both Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Detective Pikachu Returns to claim a second week at no.1

Assassin’s Creed Mirage had to settle for #2 – not just in the all formats charts, but across the individual format charts as well. Detective Pikachu Returns meanwhile made #3 in the all formats and #2 in the Switch chart – with EA Sports FC 24 remaining no.1 on Nintendo’s platform.

The top 40 also saw the arrival of Nacon’s Cricket 24 at #15. Curiously, it made #5 in the PS4 chart, placing it above Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Now there’s a thing. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide managed to show at #10 in the Xbox Series chart.

A bunch of re-entries made the lower end of the chart, including Stray (#35), Need for Speed Unbound (#25), Nickleodeon Kart Racers 3 (#24), It Takes Two (#23), and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (#27.) Some of these may have been bundled with PS5 consoles.

Back in the top ten, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4, Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II climbed to #6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor moved up to #7, Mortal Kombat 1 took a tumble to #8, Minecraft crept to #9, and then at #10 it’s Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Lords of the Fallen and Forza Motorsport stand a good chance of entering the top ten next week, and maybe we’ll see Wild Card Football and the Fortnite – Transformers Pack debut somewhere within the top 40 as well.