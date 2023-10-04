Detective Pikachu Returns, Borderlands 3, Disgaea 7, Wargroove 2, FRONT MISSION 2: Remake, and Silent Hope hit the Switch

Nintendo begins its winter Switch rollout this week, starting with the 3DS sequel Detective Pikachu Returns. Then, in the coming weeks, we can look forward to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It, and Super Mario RPG. Not the most exciting of line-ups, granted, but enough to satisfy – especially with early hands-on impressions being positive for all three.

Detective Pikachu Returns appears to be very similar to its predecessor, for better or worse. A simple yet entertaining mystery adventure that’ll delight younger gamers. If you’re older than your shoe size though, there may not be much for you here other than the whimsical storyline. Review scores so far vary from 6/10 to 8/10. A very safe sequel, by all accounts.

Turns out the eShop is one of the busier digital storefronts this week, with several other big name releases due. These include Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – with all six add-ons and every cosmetic pack – the shrewdly priced (£17.99) horror adventure The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, and the well-received (83% Metacritic) RPG Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless.

If Disgaea 7 looks a bit too hyperactive for your tastes, Silent Hope may be more your speed – it’s a storybook inspired adventure with isometric dungeon crawling. The Metacritic score currently sits at a respectable 72%.

A couple of strategic battlers are upon us too, with FRONT MISSION 2: Remake offering a modernised soundtrack, faster loading, and a new camera system, and Wargroove 2 providing an experience that can stand toe-to-toe with the original. “Wargroove 2 is an excellent game that builds on its predecessor, offering a classic, narrative-driven campaign for genre veterans and newcomers alike,” said God is a Geek.

We were fortunate enough to review a trio of new releases ourselves. Bang-On Balls: Chronicles proved to be a treat – a chaotic destruction-based co-op platformer that’s very eager to please. Screenshots suggest a marked visual downgrade on Switch, but this was perhaps to be expected – the Xbox Series version is a real looker. Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur offers yet more Roguelike action, only with plenty of potential to experiment, while A Tiny Sticker Tale is a wholesome puzzle adventure based around a magical sticker book. Short, but enjoyable while it lasts. We awarded it a 7/10.

The eShop also gains Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – which VideoChums rather enjoyed – card battler Asterix & Obelix: Heroes, polar exploration game The Pale Beyond, muddy full-price (£53.99!) racer World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ’23 Edition, and the Dino Crisis inspired Dinobreak – from the creators of the Outbreak series.

New Switch eShop releases

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – £49.99

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience, now on Nintendo Switch™. Make some Mayhem at home or on the go with the award-winning base game plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs!

Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join a friend in two-player online co-op to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Detective Pikachu Returns – £39.99

Get to the bottom of an intriguing mystery in Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch. Join the detective in question and his cohort Tim to help solve the riddle of his missing partner, along with other curious incidents occurring within Ryme City.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – £17.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games that offers two multiplayer modes for a spine-chilling gaming experience.

In Little Hope, four college students and their professor are trapped and alone in an abandoned town, plagued by terrifying apparitions that lurk in the thick fog. To escape, they must unravel the dark secrets of the past and uncover the motivations behind the apparitions before they face eternal damnation.

Abandon Hope…all who enter here!

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – £53.99

The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy warrior Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption!

Embark on an epic SRPG adventure stuffed to the brim with new features including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake – £31.49

FRONT MISSION 2 blends intense strategy with a deep and involved storyline.

12 years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People’s Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline ever since the war ended. In June 2102, soldiers of the Alordesh Army rise up and, led by Ven Mackarge, declare independence from the O.C.U. (Oceania Cooperative Union).

Ash, an O.C.U. soldier, manages to survive the ensuing battle, but Alordesh is completely overrun by the Revolutionary Army. Ash and his surviving teammates infiltrate Alordesh’s chaotic underground in an attempt to escape the country. However, they soon discover that there is a huge conspiracy behind the coup.

In FRONT MISSION 2, the perspective switches between three characters: Ash, Lisa, and Thomas, creating a worldview that goes beyond a simple dichotomy between good and evil.

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake preserves the mature story, strategic turn-based combat, and Wanzer customization options of the original. Enjoy the revitalized classic with updated visuals and new features and enhancements!

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles – £22.49

Glorious bouncy 3D platforming and combat inspired by some of the best in the genre from Italian plumbers, blue hedgehogs, or wild bandicoots! Become BOB, a reckless bouncy hero embarking on a quest of epic adventures and chaos.

Silent Hope – £34.99

One day, a terrible calamity struck a peaceful kingdom. In the chaos that followed, the people began to deceive and backstab each other. Their King used his powerful magic to steal away people’s ability to speak and hurled himself into the Abyss. His daughter, the Princess, cried an endless flood of tears until they encased her in a giant crystal teardrop.

Many years after these events faded to memory, seven rainbow-colored lights flew from the Abyss. These rays of hope appeared before the Princess manifesting themselves as seven heroes, ready to answer the Princess’ call for help. Why did the King abandon his daughter and his people? And why did he steal their ability to speak?

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur – £16.99

In this fantasy action roguelite, you’ll play as King Arthur, and utilise the Broken Excalibur to channel the unique powers of your fallen Knights as you battle through hordes of dire foes and face off against challenging giant bosses. Explore vibrant, procedurally generated dungeons, receive blessings and customise your skills. Rescue the kingdom’s loyal citizens and call upon their unique talents to restore your seat at Castle Camelot to glory!

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ’23 Edition – £53.99

Race in the premier World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model Series, as well as 9 additional series including the all new Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Presented by Toyota, UMP Modifieds, and Big Block Modifieds.

Upgrade your cars, build your team, and expand your facilities to stay competitive with the best of the best on your way to becoming a World of Outlaws Champion in Career Mode! Then, prove you’re Outlaw Tough when you take on up to 16 other racers in Online Multiplayer!

With over 40 total tracks to race, including 19 licensed venues, there’s something for every dirt racing fan!

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – £44.99

The land of Anthos was a peaceful and harmonious land watched over by the Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites, who protected the inhabitants of Anthos from natural disasters such as storms, earthquakes, and the like.

However, one day many years ago, Anthos experienced a severe volcanic eruption that threatened life on Anthos itself, and the Harvest Goddess and Harvest Sprites had to use all of their remaining power to keep the people and animals of Anthos safe. This left the different villages across the land blocked off from each other. Some unfortunate souls even got trapped outside their villages, and were unable to return…

Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent out a bottle with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep…

A Tiny Sticker Tale – £8.99

In A Tiny Sticker Tale, take anything from the world around you, turn it into a sticker, and use your creativity to stick it back in different places, solving puzzles, and helping your new friends!

In this wholesome bite-sized adventure, step into the tiny boots of Flynn, the donkey, and journey across Figori Island, discovering the vibrant quests that will require the power of a very special magical sticker book.

Dinobreak – £17.99

The crises of the past return in DINOBREAK as dinosaurs overwhelm a metropolitan city on a fateful night in 1999. Band together with survivors across the city to uncover the origins of the onslaught, and find a path to safety. DINOBREAK looks, sounds and plays like a ’90s-era survival horror game. Cheesy acting, extreme gore, exhilarating action, and resource management await as you fight through hordes of dinosaurs to escape alive. Take one last trip to the world of survival horror in this one-of-a-kind adventure.

Survivor – Castaway Island – £24.99

In Survivor: Castaway Island, get ready to experience the ultimate test of survival, just like in the TV show! As you navigate the treacherous landscape, you’ll need to rely on your survival instinct and strategy to remain in competition. Every decision you make will be crucial to your fate. Are you cunning, strategic, and ruthless enough to outwit, outplay and outlast your opponents?

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – £34.99

The village is again under threat… Caesar is seeking a treasure that will enable him to conquer ALL Gaul.

Asterix, Obelix and their friends have to find it before he does in order to foil his plan. But be careful, the path ahead is fraught with peril. Use your cards wisely so you can avoid the traps set by the Romans. During your quest, you will travel across 6 regions well known to fans of the series, while you take on the Roman legions, of course, as well as the pirates, Egyptians, Vikings, and even wild animals.

My Little Universe – £13.49

The universe is vast and filled with adventures, mysteries to solve, and enemies to fight… who knows, you might even meet a few friendly faces along the way. Better yet, invite up to three of your friends to join you in the split-screen local co-op mode because it’s always more exciting with friends!

schleich® Puzzles FARM WORLD – £22.99

Sheep, cows, pigs, horses, chickens and much more: The exciting world of schleich® Farm World in 60 lovely designed puzzle scenes.

All puzzles have been carefully designed for children ranged between 3-7 years old. Reading skills are not required to understand and thanks to the intuitive touch screen controls, the game is very easy to use even for the youngest children.

Attention: Only playable in handheld mode!

The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame – £32.99

Double the trouble, double the fun, our Sisters are back to cause twice the chaos!

The story begins when you and your favorite sister are gifted a tablet to reward your good grades. Your sister immediately creates an account on a trendy social network, not only to share her adventures with her best friends, but also for something else…

As your beloved yet mischievous sister, she wants to surpass the fame of your own account to become the new popular influencer in town!

Wargroove 2 – £16.75

Trouble stirs on the shores of Aurania. An ambitious new faction has unearthed forbidden relics capable of catastrophic consequences. But how far will they go to achieve glory?

Take to the battlefield, sea, and sky with a cast of new Commanders, using your wits to wage turn-based war!

An all-new Wargroove adventure for new recruits and veteran wardogs alike!

BLACK WITCHCRAFT – £8.99

Experience the Gothic Fantasy universe and unravel the endless mysteries!

Engage in a dark narrative with profound depth to captivate your imagination, and a gameplay with alluring visual effects and a variety of skills that will immerse you in combat.

Pirates on Target – £4.99

Use your geometric and logic skills to fire cannons at pirate ships and sink them to the bottom of the sea.

In each level you’ll need to move the blocks strategically and change the trajectory of the cannonballs until they reach the target.

The concept is simple yet challenging, and the difficulty gradually increases over dozens of levels.

Fabled Lands – £20.69

The original Fabled Lands gamebooks, written by Dave Morris and Jamie Thomson, and beloved by many, have been transformed into an epic, digital adventure of interactive fiction with a massive game world. Be anyone you want: explorer, merchant, priest, scholar, thief, wizard, or soldier of fortune. Buy ships, goods, and townhouses, join a temple, risk desperate adventures in the wilderness, or embroil yourself in court intrigues and the sudden violence of city backstreets. Undertake missions that will earn you allies and enemies, or remain a free agent and choose your own objectives. With hundreds of quests and locations to explore, the choices are all yours.

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars – £4.49

The time is here again to stretch your naughty fingers! Do you know why Lord of the Click appears for the fourth time before your discerning gaze? It’s simple – players love Lord of the Click, because this series of games is more than the SPACE itself! How sparklingly I made a path to the main description, huh!?

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars takes the endless conflict of good, evil and arthritis to a whole new cosmic level! Fight aliens and mutants, colonize new planets, reach for the stars, and all this under the measured and lulling creak of your joints. You haven’t had so much fun yet and definitely won’t until we release the fifth Lord of the Click game! (By the way, the games are not story related, you can start right with this one!)

Cafe Master Story – £10.79

Have you ever wanted to run your own coffee shop?

The smell of fresh roast beans, the gurgling of the espresso machine, the sheen of a squeaky-clean counter… All this and more await you in this quirky sim game!

Just set up your tables and counter seats, and wait for the customers to come rolling in. Add handy features like magazine racks, or chic furnishings to give your cafe a more welcoming atmosphere.

Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle – £8.99

Inspired by 16-bit action games, Diorama Dungeoncrawl brings old-school challenge and style to low-poly 3D set pieces! Battle monsters and avoid traps in your quest to claim the heart of the Living Castle. Explore shrouded forests, mysterious halls, towers and dungeons to face off against the powerful Necromancer who commands the forces of darkness!

As a side-scrolling hack and slash adventure at its heart, Diorama Dungeoncrawl brings a fresh artistic direction to familiar action mechanics! Face off against hordes of skeletons, bats and goblins! Deftly avoid devious traps and confront fearsome bosses. Run, jump and swing your mightier hammer, but beware of enemy projectiles that fly at you from all directions! Can you survive and restore peace to your kingdom?

Elder Story – £4.49

Immerse yourself in a picturesque world teeming with life. Hike through mountain peaks, dense forests, and tranquil lakes. Every corner surrounds you with wonderful nature that is faithful to real landscapes. You can hear the leaves rustling under your feet and the sound of waterfalls in the distance. It’s not just a game; is an interactive journey to the most beautiful places on earth.

Synergia – NextGen Edition – £17.99

A neon-lit dystopian cityscape becomes the stage for thrilling adventure and deep yuri romance in this cyberpunk-themed visual novel. The complex personalities and experiences of more than 20 characters are interwoven across multiple paths and possible endings. Your choices matter, not only to you, but to all those with whom you struggle to connect.

Bilkins’ Folly – £16.75

Bilkins’ Folly is a narrative adventure game about a boy and his dog. Team up with your canine best friend to uncover every nook and cranny of this region. With the help of Percy’s expert cartography skills, you can customize your map to help you solve puzzles and unlock other secrets. But be warned: some puzzles in this world are harder than others, and you might need to return to them later in your journey.

PictoPull – £3.99

Each puzzle in PictoPull is created from pixel art. Puzzles are simple to learn, but complex to master as you learn how to create new paths, bridge gaps and understand the connections between the special block types. As puzzles get larger and more detailed, you’ll discover new mechanics to keep the fun going!

Freaky Trip – £15.29

Put your imagination to the test and go on a freaky rescue trip. Help rescue Salcy’s beloved cockapoo from unknown danger in which she was sure to find herself . In Freaky Trip you will encounter many logical puzzles, which you can find everywhere. Watch your surroundings carefully and use everything that might be helpful – even if it seems unusual.

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra – £3.59

The shyest of orchestras is on tour! They are cute. They are clever. They are talented. But they are shy!

They hid on ice, in the jungle, in the desert… Even on other planets!

In this hidden object game, you’ll need to find musician kittens who are too shy to play their music.

For each cat you find, you’ll hear a different musical instrument sound.

Try to find over 200 kittens and create your own music across 10 beautiful colourful levels!

Park Racer – £4.99

Take control of cute tiny cars, collect coins to unlock new cars and drive your car to victory in this stylish racing game taking place in amusement parks.

Drift, slid, skid your bolide to victory in races of 6, competing against skilled bots.

Merge Master – £4.49

Use your strategic skills and tactics to combine your troops and fight epic battles!

Create powerfull units by merging the smaller ones to increase their attack power and health, but remember – the cost will increase, so merging will become more difficult as time goes on! Turn your army of dinosaurs into the giant species and your team of archers into powerful mages!

Challenge your friend to a battle in local multiplayer mode for 2 players! Deploy your units strategically and as quickly as possible. See what your opponent is up to and when you’re ready, cut off their preparation time for an easier win!

Fight the bosses, take over the enemy locations, unlock all the creatures and challenge yourself to become the king of the merging wars!

Project Blue – £8.39

Hidden in the outskirts of the Dezone, a secret bio-weapons lab is conducting unspeakable experiments on the homeless youth of that concrete wasteland.

The most promising test subject, codenamed PROJECT BLUE, manages to break free following an overly successful bio-energy augmentation.

Now it’s up to YOU to help Blue escape from Theta Lab and bring down the shadowy multinational conglomerate running Neo Hong Kong!

Put your skill, wits and reflexes to the test as you jump, swim, and blast your way through four massive areas in this exciting new action platformer.

The Pale Beyond – £16.75

Five years ago, The Viscount and its crew set sail through The Pale Passage in search of absolute magnetic South. The ship and its crew were tragically lost to the ice, never to be seen again. Her sister ship, The Temperance shall follow in her path, hoping to find answers where The Viscount failed.

Next week: Wild Card Football, Long Gone Days, RedRaptor, Terra Alia: The Language Discovery RPG, Astebros, River City: Rival Showdown, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition, Dino Ranch – Ride to the Rescue, Company of Heroes Collection, Haunted House, Anime Poly Puzzle – Sci-Fi Maidens, subpar pool, Chemically Bonded, Traumatarium, Airship Defender, Lost Dream: Overgrown, and Block Buster Billy.