Clear River Games are bringing Double Dragon Collection to the West

Clear River Games has been quite prolific of late, especially when it comes to announcing new games.

During the recent Tokyo Game Show, Tatsujin’s 3D shoot’em up Truxton Extreme was revealed for PlayStation 5, alongside the multiformat Snow Bros. Wonderland, which sees the single-screen platformer transformed into 3D top-down action game.

The retro gaming-focused publisher has since confirmed they’re bringing Arc’s Switch Double Dragon Collection to the West with an early 2024 release date.

This beat’em up bundle brings together six mainline entries:

DOUBLE DRAGON

DOUBLE DRAGON II: The Revenge

DOUBLE DRAGON III: The Sacred Stones

Double Dragon IV

Double Dragon Advance

Super Double Dragon

The trailer reveals that we can expect the NES version of the first three titles, rather than their superior arcade counterparts. Oh well – at least Double Dragon Advance is present, being something of a franchise high note.

