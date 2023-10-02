EA Sports FC 24 is the UK’s new number one

Categories UK Charts
by

No license, no problem. EA Sports FC 24 is the UK’s new number one in the all formats retail chart, becoming the second fastest selling boxed release of the year behind Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

GI.biz does however note that sales were down 30% over FIFA 23, with only the new and improved Switch version seeing a slight increase. Digital sales may have picked up some of that slack.

Last week’s chart topper, Mortal Kombat 1, fell to #2 while Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #3.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, GTA V, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Minecraft shuffled positions to claim #4, #5, #6, and #7 (respectively.)

At #8 it’s the return of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, up from #25 thanks to a minor price cut. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II returned to #9 from #14, then at #10 it’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition…. which is followed by The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition at #11.

Lies of P, Pikmin 1 & 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 all exited the top ten, meanwhile, with Nintendo’s garden gang plummeting from #4 to #36.