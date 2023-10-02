No license, no problem. EA Sports FC 24 is the UK’s new number one in the all formats retail chart, becoming the second fastest selling boxed release of the year behind Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

GI.biz does however note that sales were down 30% over FIFA 23, with only the new and improved Switch version seeing a slight increase. Digital sales may have picked up some of that slack.

Last week’s chart topper, Mortal Kombat 1, fell to #2 while Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #3.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, GTA V, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Minecraft shuffled positions to claim #4, #5, #6, and #7 (respectively.)

At #8 it’s the return of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, up from #25 thanks to a minor price cut. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II returned to #9 from #14, then at #10 it’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition…. which is followed by The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition at #11.

Lies of P, Pikmin 1 & 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 all exited the top ten, meanwhile, with Nintendo’s garden gang plummeting from #4 to #36.