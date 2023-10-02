Out this week: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, Darktide, Trepang2, Disgaea 7, Scorn (PS5), more

With ‘big game season’ now underway, officially kickstarted by last week’s EA SPORTS FC 24, it’s no surprise to find another bunch of heavy hitters upon us.
Following on from The Crew Motofest, Ubisoft is readying their second big winter release – the anticipated Assassin’s Creed Mirage. As you may be aware, it’s a smaller entry in the series that goes back to the franchise’s roots – hence the £44.99 price tag. 3DS sequel Detective Pikachu Returns also comes to Switch, while the early access granting Forza Motorsport Premium Edition launches on the Xbox Store ahead of next week’s standard version.
Turn-based strategy game The Lamplighters League comes to Xbox too, available on Game Pass.
A couple of RPGs are also on the agenda. The Switch and PC gain the storybook style Silent Hope, published by Marvelous, while Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless heads to PS5/PS4, Switch and PC. Disgaea 7’s Metacritic score currently sits at 81%, with many critics claiming that it’s a return to form, fixing Disgaea 6’s faults.
We can expect some belated conversions as well, with the Gigeresque first-person horror Scorn creeping onto PS5, the lavish looking shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally making the jump from PC to Xbox, and Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition hitting the Switch.
Scorn was awarded a 6/10 from us when it launched on Xbox roughly a year ago. It’s unnerving and features some smart puzzles, but lackluster combat and a finicky checkpoint system ruined much of the experience. Hopefully, this PS5 release reworks the checkpointing, at the very least.
Then there’s the Unreal powered destructive platformer Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, Team17’s cult first-person shooter sequel Trepang2, annual sporting update NHL 24, PQube’s fantasy roguelite Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur, Dino Crisis homage DINOBREAK, and the card battler Asterix & Obelix: Heroes. The crass and comical shooter High on Life gains new DLC too, titled High on Knife.
Lastly, the Evercade sees two new cartridges, with Sunsoft Collection 1 featuring Aero the Acro-Bat, Mr. Gimmick, Blaster Master and three more, while Delphine Software Collection 1 brings together the Amiga’s Another World, Flashback, Future Wars, and Operation Stealth.
New multiformat releases
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- NHL 24
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur
- Trepang2
- Sunshine Manor
- High On Life: High On Knife
- Synergia – NextGen Edition
- Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle
- Cricket 24: Official Game of The Ashes
- Pirates on Target
- Builder Simulator
- BATTLE OF REBELS
- Wordless
New on PSN
- Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Scorn
- Bilkins’ Folly
- Survivor – Castaway Island
- Waltz of the Wizard
- SIDE BULLET
- Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
- Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game
New on Xbox Store
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Anthology of Fear
- DINOBREAK
- Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
- No Son Of Mine
- Aquarium Land
- Project Blue
- The Lamplighters League
- Torn Away
- Zumania
New Switch retail releases
- Detective Pikachu Returns
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Silent Hope
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition
Evercade
- Sunsoft Collection 1
- Delphine Software Collection 1
Next week: Lords of the Fallen, Forza Motorsport, SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection, Wild Card Football, Lil Gator Game, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition, BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Honkai: Star Rail, RedRaptor, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief, and Roblox on PS4/PS5.