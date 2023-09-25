Out this week: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, EA Sports FC 24, Infinity Strash, COCOON, Everhood: Eternity Edition, more

Nothing signifies ‘big game season’ quite like a new entry in the FIFA series. Only, and going forward, EA’s annual sports sim is now known as EA Sports FC. FIFA allegedly wanted $1 billion for a four year license renewal – almost double the usual fee.
EA Sports FC 24 reviews dropped on Friday – the same day as the early access version launched – with the consensus being that it’s a strong start for the new franchise. “Female players and Evolutions bolster Ultimate Team, while PlayStyles and presentation upgrade the on-pitch feel,” said Games Radar. The Switch version appears to be running on a new engine this year, amazingly, which means no more ‘Legacy Edition’ – at least until next year.
Speaking of upgrades, Cyberpunk 2077 is about to catch a second wind. Not only is the spy-based Phantom Liberty DLC due, starring Idris Elba, but the base game has entered its 2.0 state with all manner of improvements. It has even been recommended to start anew and replay the campaign.
Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai heads to all formats too (yes, including Xbox) with this action RPG based on a Dragon Quest anime. Anime fans may be interested in the free-to-play battle royale My Hero Ultra Rumble, along with Koei Tecmo’s Fate/Samurai Remnant on PS4 and Switch.
Farming lifestyle sims Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos and Paleo Pines go head-to-head, meanwhile, with the latter having the advantage of dinosaurs. You’ll find trailers for both below.
Then there’s Everhood: Eternity Edition – a pixel art adventure inspired by Undertale, only having more of a musical theme when it comes to combat, playing not unlike Guitar Hero. Supernatural neo-noir third-person shooter El Paso, Elsewhere also comes to Xbox, while Annapurna Interactive’s world leaping COCOON comes to all formats. Train Sim World and Truck Driver gain new entries, too, with the latter taking us stateside.
We can also expect the colony builder Terraformers, a belated release of the retro FPS Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, the arcade style Pizza Possum, tower defence game Mechs V Kaijus, pixel art side-scrolling brawler Chipmonk, and a surprise release of SHARK! SHARK! – once destined for the Intellivision Amico. Remember that?
[Update] Off-roader Overpass 2 hits European stores this week. American gamers have longer to wait – it’s due Oct 18th in the US.
New release trailers
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
EA SPORTS FC 24
Overpass 2
COCOON
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
My Hero Ultra Rumble
Paleo Pines
Terraformers
Fate/Samurai Remnant
El Paso, Elsewhere
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
Everhood: Eternity Edition
Pizza Possum
The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition
Truck Driver: The American Dream
New multiformat releases
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Overpass 2
- Paleo Pines
- Terraformers
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Train Sim World 4
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- Everhood: Eternity Edition
- Pizza Possum
- PAW Patrol World
- Betomis
- Wildmender
- Cocoon
- My Hero Ultra Rumble
- Mechs V Kaijus
- The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition
- Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars
- Afterdream
- Chipmonk!
- CyberTD
- Indoor Kickball
- Love Kuesuto
- Forgive Me Father
- NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS
New on PSN
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
- NFL Pro Era II
- Iron Wings
- Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission
- There is No Light
New on Xbox Store
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- SHARK! SHARK!
- Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon
- Tested on Humans: Escape Room
- Abomi Nation
- Deflector
- Royal Roads 2
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
- Paleo Pines
- Ravensburger: Labyrinth
- Games Advent Calander
- Art of Rally
- Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission
- PAW Patrol World
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
- Human: Fall Flat – Dream Collection
Next week: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, The Lamplighters League, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Trepang2, BATTLE OF REBELS, Scorn (PS5), NHL 24, Survivor: Castaway Island, Bilkins’ Folly, Wordless, Diorama Dungeoncrawl, Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince, Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur, Cricket 24: Official Game of The Ashes, and The Sisters 2: Road to Fame.