This week’s UK retail chart sees four new arrivals in the top ten, including MK1 at no.1

The UK retail chart is a hubbub of activity, with four new games arriving in the top ten, and a new no.1 to boot.

It’s Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat 1 that appropriately takes the top spot, also topping the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. The Switch version made a showing too, entering at #5 in the Switch top twenty. This version has been the source of ridicule, clearly needing additional work – don’t expect it to stick around the Switch chart for long.

The Soulslike Lies of P, published by Fireshine Games, debuted at #3 in the all formats and also made #2 in the PS5 chart and #8 in the Xbox Series top ten – despite being available on Game Pass. The PS4 version had to settle for #14.

Next, it was the belated retail release of Pikmin 1 & 2 – an HD collection of the GameCube originals. It took #4 in the all formats, and went straight to the top of Switch chart.

Then at #7 it’s another game also available on Game Pass – the Deep Silver published Payday 3. It busted its way to #3 in the PS5 chart, and #5 on Xbox Series.

RPG re-release The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails also showed up at #15 in the PS4 chart.

Rewinding back to the top ten, last week’s chart topper Hogwarts Legacy fell to #2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5, then at #6 it’s the return of Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of this week’s new DLC.

GTA V shifted to #8, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom went from #4 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft.

The Nintendo published Fae Farm was the week’s biggest faller, plummeting from #9 to #37. Diablo IV had a rough week too, going from #18 to #30.