Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn steps out of the shadows in 2024

Following on from the well-received Pocky & Rocky Reshrined – which shifted over 150k units – TENGO PROJECT has announced their fourth retro revamp.

This time round Natsume’s 1990 Famicom co-op action game Shadow of the Ninja (known as Blue Shadow in Europe) is getting the remake treatment.

It’s set to be called Kage: Shadow of the Ninja in Japan, where it was originally known as The Dark Operative: Kage. Yeah, the worldwide branding is confusing for this one.

The visuals are being upgraded to 16-bit quality, with lots of attention poured into background details. Co-op play remains a focal point, with ninjas Hayate and Kaede both playable. Being able to take down bosses with a friend in tow holds much appeal.

Character illustrations will be handled by Dynamic Production, who worked on the ‘90s original, while composer Iku Mizutani is back to create a new soundtrack. Mr. Mizutani also worked on the Shatterhand and Medarot series.

It’s coming in 2024 on all major formats. Until then, here’s the trailer: