Out this week: Atlas Fallen, Stray, WrestleQuest, Legend Bowl, Mondealy, Skábma – Snowfall, Broforce Forever, more

After being temporarily lost in a sandstorm, Atlas Fallen launches this week. The Deck13 developed action RPG is set in a sand covered world and features large-scale monster confrontations, along with the ability to glide across the sand with style and grace. Shape shifting weapons and co-op play should also help it stand out.

The Xbox also gains a belated release of the sleeper hit Stray – the cat-starring adventure set in a dilapidated cyberpunk city. It’s due out August 10th, although sadly, it won’t be hitting Game Pass.

A lot of the week’s remaining releases have retro flair. We can expect the pro wrestling RPG WrestleQuest, the 16-bit throwback Legend Bowl, pixel art adventure Mondealy, and the long awaited Broforce Forever update for the run ‘n gunner Broforce – now featuring six more bros.

RPG fans may also want to investigate Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, PQube’s Roguelike adventure The Dragoness: Command of the Flame, and the free to play MMORPG Tower of Fantasy.

Then there’s the folklore-based indie puzzle adventure Skábma – Snowfall, the reportedly short first-person story Bright Lights of Svetlov, the critter filled cross-platform multiplayer racer Running Fable, and the rather risqué looking Sven – completely screwed!

Next week: Gord, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Moving Out 2, Madden NFL 24, Boxville, Quantum: Recharged, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Marble It Up! Ultra, Chrome Wolf, A Castle Full of Cats, Black Skylands: Founders Edition, Astro Flame: Starfighter, Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance, Construction Machine Simulator 2023, Neko Journey, Shinobi non Grata, EVERSPACE 2, and Dust & Neon.