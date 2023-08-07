Out this week: Atlas Fallen, Stray, WrestleQuest, Legend Bowl, Mondealy, Skábma – Snowfall, Broforce Forever, more

After being temporarily lost in a sandstorm, Atlas Fallen launches this week. The Deck13 developed action RPG is set in a sand covered world and features large-scale monster confrontations, along with the ability to glide across the sand with style and grace. Shape shifting weapons and co-op play should also help it stand out.
The Xbox also gains a belated release of the sleeper hit Stray – the cat-starring adventure set in a dilapidated cyberpunk city. It’s due out August 10th, although sadly, it won’t be hitting Game Pass.
A lot of the week’s remaining releases have retro flair. We can expect the pro wrestling RPG WrestleQuest, the 16-bit throwback Legend Bowl, pixel art adventure Mondealy, and the long awaited Broforce Forever update for the run ‘n gunner Broforce – now featuring six more bros.
RPG fans may also want to investigate Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, PQube’s Roguelike adventure The Dragoness: Command of the Flame, and the free to play MMORPG Tower of Fantasy.
Then there’s the folklore-based indie puzzle adventure Skábma – Snowfall, the reportedly short first-person story Bright Lights of Svetlov, the critter filled cross-platform multiplayer racer Running Fable, and the rather risqué looking Sven – completely screwed!
New release trailers
Atlas Fallen
Stray
Skábma – Snowfall
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame
Tower of Fantasy
WrestleQuest
Legend Bowl
Broforce Forever
Mondealy
Bright Lights of Svetlov
Running Fable
Sven – completely screwed!
New multiformat releases
- Atlas Fallen
- Skábma – Snowfall
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- The Dragoness: Command of the Flame
- WrestleQuest
- Broforce Forever
- Bright Lights of Svetlov
- Fluffy Milo
- Legend Bowl
- Mondealy
- Running Fable
- Acceptance
New on PSN
- Sven – completely screwed
- CELEBRITIES HACKED
- Firefighter Simulator 911 : Car Fire Truck Driver
- Tower of Fantasy
- Zombie Soup
New on Xbox Store
- Stray
- Rabbit Crazy Adventure
- Aery – Heaven & Hell
- Cube Airport
- Fruit Adventure
- World Soccer Pinball
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition
- Ghost Song
Next week: Gord, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Moving Out 2, Madden NFL 24, Boxville, Quantum: Recharged, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Marble It Up! Ultra, Chrome Wolf, A Castle Full of Cats, Black Skylands: Founders Edition, Astro Flame: Starfighter, Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance, Construction Machine Simulator 2023, Neko Journey, Shinobi non Grata, EVERSPACE 2, and Dust & Neon.