LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga returns to no.1 thanks to PS5 bundling

The venerable LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has returned to the UK chart top spot this week, with signs pointing to retailers – or at least one retailer – bundling it with a shiny new, currently discounted, PlayStation 5 console. It’s also no.1 in the PS5 retail chart, you see. A sales boost of the Switch version also seems partly to thank, with the brick buster also re-entering the Switch top ten.

FIFA 23, last week’s chart topper, fell to #2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to #3, Hogwarts Legacy fell to #4, while Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took a tumble to #5.

At #6 it’s God of War Ragnarök, rising from #13. It wasn’t the only PlayStation exclusive climbing the chart – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings from #25 to #7, while Gran Turismo 7 parks up at #8. Pikmin 4 fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s GTA V.

Forspoken – also being thrown in with discounted PS5 consoles currently – leaps from #34 to #12.

After entering at #16 last week, Remnant II plummeted to #40. Nintendo’s ‘Minnie Metroidvania’ Disney Illusion Island has left the top 40 entirely, meanwhile, even vanishing from the Switch top twenty.