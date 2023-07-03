Categories

AEW: Fight Forever and Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life enter UK top ten

A handful of last week’s new releases managed to penetrate the UK retail charts, with two making top ten debuts.

Those two were THQ Nordic’s AEW: Fight Forever at #3 – which currently has a 65% Metacritic score on PS5 and a disappointing 47% on Switch – and the well-received Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life at #7. The latter also made a highly respectable #3 in the Switch chart.

The Switch exclusive Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE also made #23 in the all formats chart, and #12 in the Switch top twenty.

Then in the Xbox One chart, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Single Player swarmed in at #15. The PS4 version was a no-show.

Everybody 1-2-Switch was another that managed to elude the charts, failing to even make the Switch top twenty. As an online-focused title, offering 100-player mini-games, it may have performed better digitally.

It isn’t all bad news for Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has returned to the top spot, dethroning the almighty Final Fantasy XVI, now at #2.

Sony’s God of War: Ragnarök climbed three positions to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe returned to #5.

FIFA 23 dashed to #6 – up from #10.

Hogwarts Legacy moved up to #8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from #4 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Sonic Origins Plus.

Diablo IV and F1 23 both left the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #8 and #13.

Crash Team Rumble had a rough week too, falling from #15 to #32. Fellow new release Aliens: Dark Descent has also left the top 40 entirely after just one week on sale, despite its mostly positive reception.

Written by

Matt Gander

Matt is Games Asylum's most prolific writer, having produced a non-stop stream of articles since 2001. A retro collector and bargain hunter, his knowledge has been found in the pages of tree-based publication Retro Gamer.

Post navigation

You may also like