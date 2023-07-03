AEW: Fight Forever and Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life enter UK top ten

A handful of last week’s new releases managed to penetrate the UK retail charts, with two making top ten debuts.

Those two were THQ Nordic’s AEW: Fight Forever at #3 – which currently has a 65% Metacritic score on PS5 and a disappointing 47% on Switch – and the well-received Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life at #7. The latter also made a highly respectable #3 in the Switch chart.

The Switch exclusive Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE also made #23 in the all formats chart, and #12 in the Switch top twenty.

Then in the Xbox One chart, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Single Player swarmed in at #15. The PS4 version was a no-show.

Everybody 1-2-Switch was another that managed to elude the charts, failing to even make the Switch top twenty. As an online-focused title, offering 100-player mini-games, it may have performed better digitally.

It isn’t all bad news for Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has returned to the top spot, dethroning the almighty Final Fantasy XVI, now at #2.

Sony’s God of War: Ragnarök climbed three positions to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe returned to #5.

FIFA 23 dashed to #6 – up from #10.

Hogwarts Legacy moved up to #8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from #4 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Sonic Origins Plus.

Diablo IV and F1 23 both left the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #8 and #13.

Crash Team Rumble had a rough week too, falling from #15 to #32. Fellow new release Aliens: Dark Descent has also left the top 40 entirely after just one week on sale, despite its mostly positive reception.