Out this week: GYLT, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, Synapse, Gimmick! Special Edition, more

Finally, a respite. After several weeks of big-name releases, the schedule has quietened with only around ten new releases due across both PSN and the Xbox Store. Even the Switch eShop is looking a little calmer than usual.

This week’s biggest release is easily Falcom’s RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie on PS5, PS4, and Switch. Reviews went live last week and appear to be mostly positive. That’s joined by the PSVR2 dual-wielding shooter Synapse – which currently boasts a respectable 77% Metacritic – and a belated release of the former Stadia exclusive GYLT. Developed by Tequila Works (RiME, The Sexy Brutale) it’s an eerie adventure involving confronting nightmares.

On the subject of belated releases, 3D puzzle adventure SCARF, necromancer simulator Necrosmith, and the relaxed tile-based city builder City Limits make their way to consoles. The first-person dungeon crawler EchoBlade – so-called due to its blind hero – also comes to consoles following its PC debut a few months ago.

A few retro, and faux retro, games are upon us too. Gimmick! Special Edition sees Sunsoft’s cult 8-bit platformer gain a re-release, while Full Quiet is an 8-bit adventure game Kickstarted in 2017. Then there’s Feeble Light, the latest inexpensive 2D shooter from eastasiasoft.

Next week: Exoprimal, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Gravity Circuit, Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg, Rain World, Dead Man´s Diary, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising, Mordhau, The Valiant, BAD DREAMS, Sea Horizon, and Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR.