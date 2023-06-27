Let’s twist again – Air Twister leaps from Apple Arcade to consoles in November

After launching on Apple Arcade roughly a year ago, plans have been revealed by ININ and YSNET to bring Yu Suzuki’s Air Twister to consoles and PC.

In this Space Harrier inspired shooter, you play as Princess Arch – who’s trying to save her planet from imminent destruction with the help of her light-bending arrows. Yu Suzuki intended Air Twister to have an arcade-like feel, implementing a challenging difficulty level to achieve this goal.

It’ll feature 12 stages and 10 bosses, along with Arcade, Turbo, Boss Rush modes. A sprinkling of mini-games should help induce variety.

The Switch, PS4, and PS5 are set to receive digital and physical releases, while the Xbox and PC versions are planned as digital only.

Pre-orders begin July 18th ahead of a November 10th launch.