Acquire reveals the eccentric arcade-style shooter XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2

Japanese developer Acquire – best known for Tenchu, Way of the Samurai, and the Octopath Traveler series – have announced their first self-published title.

XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2 is a single-screen twin-stick shooter that appears delightfully garish. Set during an alien space-pirate raid, you play as a planetary reconnaissance soldier and must place turrets and bots to defend a terraformed world.

If it wasn’t for the outlandish character design, it could almost pass for a revamp of Space Invaders, or perhaps Missile Command.

“XALADIA completely modernizes the classic twin-stick shooter and is just the beginning for our newly formed team. We look forward to revealing more projects very soon,” said Takuma Endo, President of ACQUIRE Corp.

It’s gunning for PS5, Switch, and PC (via Steam) this fall. Here’s the trailer, pulsating buttocks and all.