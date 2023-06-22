Spoiler alert – Manic Mechanics causes carnage on Switch next month

If you played Minecraft on Xbox 360 then you likely saw the 4J Studios logo countless times. The Scottish studio responsible for bringing Minecraft to the masses is about to release their first self-published title – the Switch co-op party game Manic Mechanics, offering both local and online play.

Set on Octane Isle, a location filled with petrolheads, you – and up to three other players – must prove your worth to the isle’s Master Mechanics by fixing as many vehicles as possible. Not just cars, but choppers, tractors, and even UFOs.

While it does appear a little similar to the likes of Overcooked in concept, there’s a twist – the faster you work, the more chaos is unleashed. Robots short circuit, fluids leak, fires blaze, tires explode, and cows stampede. Pesky aliens are rather fond of abductions, too.

“When we decided to take 4J to the next level by publishing our own games, our aim was to create ‘games for everyone’ – and I don’t think we could have found a better way to start that journey than with Manic Mechanics,” says 4J Studios’ Chairman, Chris van der Kuyl.

“Manic Mechanics is great fun in single-player mode, but it really comes to life when you bring your friends and family into the chaos. It’s been a huge hit in the studio for the past few months and I’m excited that we’re now finally able to let other people join in the fun. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to this fantastic start to 4J’s next chapter,” they continued.

Look out for Manic Mechanics on the eShop come July 13th.