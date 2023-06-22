Categories

New Star GP is about the leave the starting grid

Everything old is new once again. New Star Games – creators of New Star Soccer, Retro Goal, and Retro Bowl – have announced the arcade-style racer New Star GP.

As well as featuring ravishing ‘90s style retro visuals – indeed, this is New Star Games’ biggest project to date – it’ll also feature an in-depth career mode that’ll span multiple decades.

When it hits Steam Early Access it will have races set in both the 80’s and the 90’s – 56 individual race events in total, taking place in venues such as Brisbane, Quebec, and Tokyo. Plans are already being made for decades beyond the ‘90s.

Championship Mode, meanwhile, will support 1-4 players in split screen.

Simon Read, founder of New Star Games said “New Star GP is about bringing the excitement of 90s arcade racing bang up-to-date with the deeper gameplay elements that the modern gamer expects. I believe we have succeeded in this aim because the team here has created a thing of pure joy!”

The Steam page is now live, promising Early Access is coming soon. Console versions are also planned.

Matt Gander

Matt is Games Asylum's most prolific writer, having produced a non-stop stream of articles since 2001. A retro collector and bargain hunter, his knowledge has been found in the pages of tree-based publication Retro Gamer.

