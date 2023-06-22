New Star GP is about the leave the starting grid

Everything old is new once again. New Star Games – creators of New Star Soccer, Retro Goal, and Retro Bowl – have announced the arcade-style racer New Star GP.

As well as featuring ravishing ‘90s style retro visuals – indeed, this is New Star Games’ biggest project to date – it’ll also feature an in-depth career mode that’ll span multiple decades.

When it hits Steam Early Access it will have races set in both the 80’s and the 90’s – 56 individual race events in total, taking place in venues such as Brisbane, Quebec, and Tokyo. Plans are already being made for decades beyond the ‘90s.

Championship Mode, meanwhile, will support 1-4 players in split screen.

Simon Read, founder of New Star Games said “New Star GP is about bringing the excitement of 90s arcade racing bang up-to-date with the deeper gameplay elements that the modern gamer expects. I believe we have succeeded in this aim because the team here has created a thing of pure joy!”

The Steam page is now live, promising Early Access is coming soon. Console versions are also planned.