Fang is back in SEGA’s Sonic Superstars

A new Sonic game is due out this year, and it’s something you may not be expecting. Sorry, Sonic Mania 2 hopefuls – looks like you’ll be waiting longer.

Sonic Superstars is a side-scrolling 3D adventure with solo and drop-in co-op play, with up to four players taking control of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose.

“New thrills, classic feels” is the game’s ethos – mixing old with new. Dr. Eggman has teamed up with Sonic’s old adversary Fang and the duo are up to no good on Northstar Islands, turning the islands’ giant animals into Badniks

The chaos emeralds will bestow our heroes with new attacks and new ways to get around all-new locations, including the ability to multiply and swim up waterfalls.

It’s coming this autumn on all formats. If you subscribe to SEGA’s newsletter, you’ll receive an alternative classic skin for Amy Rose. Imagine trying to explain that to somebody back in 1992.