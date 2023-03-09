The first Evercade Amiga cart is Team17 dedicated

Blaze’s first Amiga Evercade cartridge will be a ten-game Team17 collection. This also marks the first time a handheld format has received legal Amiga emulation.

The full games list reads as:

Alien Breed Special Edition ‘92

Alien Breed II

Alien Breed Tower Assault

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Body Blows

Full Contact

Kingpin: Arcade Sports Series Bowling

Project X: Special Edition ‘93

Qwak

The absence of a Worms game is a pity but understandable – a dedicated Worms collection was released for the Evercade a few years ago.

“We’re already proud to have collaborated with Blaze Entertainment with the Worms Collection 1 for Evercade, so to reach back into the archives and bring some of our very earliest hits – including Alien Breed, Qwak, and our debut title Full Contact – to the platform is an opportunity we eagerly grasped. We’re excited to see Evercade devotees enjoy this collection of 10 titles when it launches in May,” said Team17’s CEO Michael Pattison.

Team17 Collection 1 – as it’s known – is compatible with all Evercade systems running firmware version 3.0.X, and will feature save states, screen size options, and 50Hz PAL mode for supported TVs.

Pre-orders go live on March 17th, ahead of a May 31st release date. RRP £17.99.