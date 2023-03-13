Out this week: WWE 2K23, Bayonetta Origins, Anno 1800, The Forest Cathedral, Valheim, Post Void, more

When Bayonetta 3 launched in October, it’s doubtful anyone could predict a new entry would be with us in less than six months. Although a full-price release, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a departure for the series, being a storybook adventure with a puzzle solving slant.

WWE 2K23 launches this week too, being the tenth game under the 2K banner. In addition to a diverse character roster, it also sees the debut of WarGames – 3v3 and 4v4 battles inside two side-by-side rings. Hopefully, the reveal of AEW Fight Forever has encouraged 2K to up their game.

Ubisoft is also back with Anno 1800 Console Edition, the city building RTS with both PvP and co-op modes. Next week sees the publisher return with The Settlers: New Allies – a similar town builder. A peculiar choice of timing? Perhaps – but let’s remember the end of the fiscal year is looming.

It’s a reasonably busy week for the Xbox with the hit indie survival game Valheim entering Game Preview status, and the offbeat first-person puzzle adventure The Forest Cathedral due.

The PS4 and Switch, meanwhile, receive the acclaimed RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure and the anime mech battler Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix.

We can also expect the hypnotic retro FPS Post Void – which has ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews on Steam – the musical puzzler Backbeat, 2D Metroidvania Vernal Edge, the 3D visual novel The Wreck, plus two new PSVR2 titles – gladiator brawler GORN, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.

New release trailers

New multiformat releases

WWE 2K23

Anno 1800 Console Edition

Vernal Edge

The Wreck

Tricky Thief

Backbeat

Defend the Rook

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

The Guise

Two Point Campus: School Spirits

New on PSN

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

GORN

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

POST VOID

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix

New on Xbox Store

The Forest Cathedral

Valheim (Game Preview)

Kung Fury: Street Rage – Ultimate Edition

My Little Prince – A jigsaw puzzle tale

emoji Kart Racer

BigChick

New Switch retail releases

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

SIGNALIS

Windstorm

Next week: Resident Evil 4, Deceive Inc, Remnant: From the Ashes (Switch), EA Sports PGA Tour, POSTAL 4: No Regerts, Tchia, The Crown of Wu, Omen of Sorrow, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition (Xbox), Wobbly Life, The Settlers: New Allies, Superfidos, Not For Broadcast (Xbox), Witchcrafty, I dream of you and ice cream, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, and Last Labyrinth.