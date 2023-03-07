POSTAL 4: No Regerts comes to PS4/PS5 on March 21st

Well, you must applaud their honesty. The press release for the upcoming PS4/PS5 version of POSTAL 4: No Regerts causally mentions the PC original was one of 2022’s worst-rated games.

How did they turn this around? Simply, this console release will feature updated content, improvements in performance, plus a bunch of DualSense wireless controller features such as haptic feedback. Oh, and the ability to unzip your zipper by swiping down on the trackpad.

This “sequel to Postal 2” (it’s a long story) gives the chance to live the American dream, resulting in a cavalcade of comedic disasters and surprises. Expect ridiculous weapons, a multitude of explosions, urine, and guts ‘n gore. And perhaps a slight whiff of Duke Nukem Forever too.

It’s coming to PSN on March 21st for $40. Given the current terrible exchange rate, it might end up being £35 in the UK, so make sure you know what you’re in for.