Metroid Prime Remastered, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Scars Above enter UK top 40

Nintendo’s belated physical release of Metroid Prime Remastered was the highest charting new arrival last week, entering the top ten at #2. It had no trouble topping the Switch chart, though.

Koei Tecmo’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty took #8 in the all formats physical chart. The well-received Souls-like also made #16 in the PS4 chart and #4 in the PS5 chart. It was a no-show in the Xbox Series top ten, likely due to it being available on Game Pass.

Prime Matter’s sci-fi shooter Scars Above was the third and final new arrival in the all formats top 40, debuting at #22. It can also be found at #5 in the Xbox Series top ten, and #9 in the PS5 chart.

As for other recent releases, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land fell from #3 to #6 during its second week on sale. Octopath Traveller II dropped from #6 to #14, while Atomic Heart plummeted from #7 to #25.

Hogwarts Legacy remains the UK’s no.1, making it four weeks in a row. FIFA 23, God of War Ragnarök, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe filled out the remaining slots in the top five.